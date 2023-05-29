  1. Skip to content
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez made the surprise announcement following poor results for his Socialist Party in regional electionsImage: Heikki Saukkomaa/Lehtikuva/IMAGO
PoliticsSpain

Spain to hold snap general election in July

Published 38 minutes agolast updated 7 minutes ago

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced he would dissolve Parliament, and said the country would hold early elections on July 23.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Rvot

Spain is set to hold an early general election on July 23, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced on Monday.

The move comes after Sanchez's Socialist Party suffered setbacks in regional elections on Sunday.

What did Sanchez say?

Sanchez made the announcement in a televised address to the nation.

"I took the decision when looking at the results of the elections of yesterday," the prime minister said.

In the regional elections on Sunday Sanchez's Socialist Workers' Party (PSOE) and its junior coalition ally Podemos (United We Can) suffered setbacks, while the conservative People's Party (PP)and the far-right Vox parties secured major wins.

"Although yesterday's elections had a local and regional scope, the meaning of the vote conveys a message that goes beyond that. That is why, as both prime minister and PSOE's secretary-general, I personally assume the results."

Sanchez said he spoke with Spain's King Felipe VI about the decision, and that Parliament would be dissolved later on Monday.

Why is the move coming now?

The election results in the 12 Spanish regions that went to the polls on Sunday showed a major swing to the right.

 The conservative opposition PP won two regions outright in Sunday's polls. In six other regions, PP could likely partner with Vox to form a majority.

Overall, the PP won 31.5% of the votes compared to 28.2% for the Socialists. Compared to the last elections in 2019, support for the Socialists dropped 1.2%, but the PP's result skyrocketed by almost 9%.

Prior to the regional election setback, Sanchez said he planned on fully completing his four-year term, with the country originally set for a general election in December.

While the snap elections move was a surprise, political analysts believe Sanchez hopes to cut short gains by conservatives.

"This is unexpected," Ignacio Jurado, a political scientist at Madrid's Carlos III University told the Associated Press.

"Sanchez is trying to short circuit the PP's rise as soon as possible," he added.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

rs/kb (Reuters, AFP, AP)

