Spain squad agree to play after negotiations

September 20, 2023

The Spanish women's football squad called up by new head coach Montse Tome for the Nations League have rescinded their boycott. The agreement to play came after long negotiations over conditions and structural change.

Jennifer Hermoso Fuentes
Hermoso put out a statement on social mediaImage: Noe Llamas/ZUMAPRESS/picture alliance

The Spanish squad called up by new head coach Monsta Tome have agreed to play in their two upcoming Nations League matches following just under seven hours of negotations.

The footballers had previously announced they would boycott playing for the national team after Spain's former soccer federation president Luis Rubiales held Jenni Hermoso's head with both hands and kissed her on the lips during the medal ceremony that followed Spain's win over England in the final of the Women's World Cup in Australia on August 20.

However, under Spain's Sport Act, players can be fined or even have their federation licences suspended for refusing a call-up.

The threat of sanctions following the call up, despite the ongoing boycott, saw the players, politician Víctor Francos - who is the President for the Supreme Council for Sport of Spain (CSD) - and Amanda Gutierrez from labor union FUTPRO convene in Oliva.

Government and players union step in

In the early hours of the morning, Francos said a principle of agreement to begin making the structural changes requested by the players within the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) had been reached and 21 of the 23 players called up had agreed to play.

Two unnamed players were said not to be in the correct frame of mind to remain with the squad. A monitoring commission of the commitments to be adopted was also agreed to be created - made up of members of the RFEF, the CSD and player representatives.

Details on the commitments were still to be confirmed outside of the meeting, however Francos had a positive outlook, saying: "I'm honest: I think the situation is at a difficult time, but I think it's good news to say that the women's national team will play both games with guarantees."

Meanwhile, Gutierrez added: "It is the beginning of a possibility of necessary change in the RFEF and for future generations."

Spain are due to play Sweden on September 22 in Gothenburg before taking on Switzerland in Cordoba on September 26.

Why did Hermoso put out a statement?

The squad remain without Hermoso though after she was not selected for "her own protection", according to Tome. 

Hermoso then accused the Spanish football federation of trying to "intimidate and threaten" players of the national team who recently won the World Cup.

In a statement published on social media, the 33-year-old striker reacted to the federation calling up players who at the time were still boycotting the women's team.

Spain’s ex-football boss in court over World Cup kiss

39 players, including 21 members of the squad that won the World Cup last month, had said they would not return to the national team as they did not yet "feel in a safe space," demanding further changes within the federation.

But Tome called up many of them a few days later, forcing the players to reaffirm their boycott the same day. Hermoso said the federation was trying to put pressure on the players.

"The players are certain that this is yet another strategy of division and manipulation to intimidate and threaten us with legal repercussions and economic sanctions," she had written.

km/fg/jsi (AFP, Reuters)

This grab taken from a handout footage released by the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry on September 19, 2023 show an explosion, that Baku claims to be Azerbaijani forces "destroying positions" used by Armenians in the Nagorno-Karabakh region
Live

Nagorno-Karabakh: Azerbaijan confirms cease-fire

ConflictsSeptember 20, 2023
People who survived the deadly storm that hit Libya comfort their friend who lost his family members

Libya flood: Protester anger could lead to crackdown

PoliticsSeptember 19, 2023
A Khalistan billboard in Canada

India-Canada ties hit new low amid Sikh murder probe

PoliticsSeptember 19, 2023
Türkenstraße 7 view from outside of the headquarters of the Conference of European Rabbis

Europe's rabbis move their headquarters to Munich

ReligionSeptember 19, 2023
Cyprus: Migrants targeted in spate of racist violence

SocietySeptember 19, 202303:22 min
Three border guards in helmets and beige and khaki fatigues, with the Iranian flag insignia on the sleeve, hold rifles beside a wire mesh fence across barren terrain.

Iran: Counter-terrorism cooperation with the Taliban?

PoliticsSeptember 20, 2023
Neuralink Illustration

Brain implants make disabled walk but can't read thoughts

ScienceSeptember 20, 2023
Jaime Maussan presents public hearing on UFOs in the Chamber of Deputies of Mexico.

Mexico's 'alien bodies' get lab tests

OffbeatSeptember 19, 202301:57 min
