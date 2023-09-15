Spain: Rubiales denies wrongdoing in sexual assault hearing

Prosecutors have requested a restraining order against the former Spanish football boss. Meanwhile, Spanish women footballers maintained their strike pending more changes at the federation.

Spain's former football federation boss Luis Rubiales has denied allegations of sexual assault and coercion filed by national team player and World Cup winner Jenni Hermoso, during a preliminary court hearing on Friday.

Hermoso's allegations come on the backdrop of Rubiales' controversial kiss on the lips of the player during celebrations following the Women's World Cup final game last month.

State prosecutors, meanwhile, requested a restraining order against Rubiales, which would prevent him from getting within 500 meters (about 550 yards) of Hermoso.

What happened during the hearing?

Prosecutors also called for committing Rubiales to a court check-in every 15 days to ensure he does not flee the country.

The hourlong hearing took place at the National Court and was closed to the public. Neither Rubiales nor his defense lawyer, Olga Tubau, made statements to the media outside the court.

The judge would have to decide whether to send the former federation chief to trial.

If found guilty of a sexual assault charge, Rubiales could be sentenced to prison for a term between one and four years.

An unwanted kiss

Rubiales held Hermoso's head with both hands and kissed her on the lips during the medal ceremony that followed Spain's 1-0 win over England in the final of the Women's World Cup in Australia on August 20.

Hermoso, who last week filed a complaint against him, said the kiss had left her feeling "vulnerable and like the victim of an assault," with a statement on social media describing it as "an impulsive, macho act, out of place and with no type of consent on my part."

Rubiales rejected accusations of sexual assault, insisting the kiss was "spontaneous, mutual, euphoric and consensual." Nevertheless, he announced last week quitting his position as president of the Spanish Football Federation under mounting pressure.

World football governing body FIFA suspended the 46-year-old Rubiales from his post on August 27 for 90 days, pending an investigation.

Women footballers maintain strike

Players on the Spanish women's football team maintained a strike announced last month in reaction to the Rubiales kiss. The players said on Friday they will continue to reject national team call-ups until more changes at the federation are made.

The announcement came as newly named coach Montse Tome was scheduled to announce on Friday her squad for two upcoming games against Sweden and Switzerland later this month for the Nations League.

The players would release a statement later on Friday outlining the changes they still expect to see before they can return, Spanish media reported.

Some 81 players signed last month a letter announcing they would boycott the national team until significant changes were made at the head of the federation. They included the 23 world champions.

rmt/sms (AFP, AP, Reuters)