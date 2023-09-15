  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Libya
Morocco earthquake
Russia's war in Ukraine
SportsSpain

Spain: Rubiales denies wrongdoing in sexual assault hearing

September 15, 2023

Prosecutors have requested a restraining order against the former Spanish football boss. Meanwhile, Spanish women footballers maintained their strike pending more changes at the federation.

https://p.dw.com/p/4WNnG
Luis Rubiales
Rubiales has maintained his denial of any wrongdoing against footballer Hermoso during a hearing Image: Denis Balibouse/REUTERS

Spain's former football federation boss Luis Rubiales has denied allegations of sexual assault and coercion filed by national team player and World Cup winner Jenni Hermoso, during a preliminary court hearing on Friday.

Hermoso's allegations come on the backdrop of Rubiales' controversial kiss on the lips of the player during celebrations following the Women's World Cup final game last month.

State prosecutors, meanwhile, requested a restraining order against Rubiales, which would prevent him from getting within 500 meters (about 550 yards) of Hermoso.

Spanish soccer boss resigns over World Cup kiss

What happened during the hearing?

Prosecutors also called for committing Rubiales to a court check-in every 15 days to ensure he does not flee the country.

The hourlong hearing took place at the National Court and was closed to the public. Neither Rubiales nor his defense lawyer, Olga Tubau, made statements to the media outside the court.

The judge would have to decide whether to send the former federation chief to trial.

If found guilty of a sexual assault charge, Rubiales could be sentenced to prison for a term between one and four years.

An unwanted kiss

Rubiales held Hermoso's head with both hands and kissed her on the lips during the medal ceremony that followed Spain's 1-0 win over England in the final of the Women's World Cup in Australia on August 20.

Hermoso, who last week filed a complaint against him, said the kiss had left her feeling "vulnerable and like the victim of an assault," with a statement on social media describing it as "an impulsive, macho act, out of place and with no type of consent on my part."

Rubiales rejected accusations of sexual assault, insisting the kiss was "spontaneous, mutual, euphoric and consensual." Nevertheless, he announced last week quitting his position as president of the Spanish Football Federation under mounting pressure.

World football governing body FIFA suspended the 46-year-old Rubiales from his post on August 27 for 90 days, pending an investigation.

Controversy around Luis Rubiales continues

Women footballers maintain strike

Players on the Spanish women's football team maintained a strike announced last month in reaction to the Rubiales kiss. The players said on Friday they will continue to reject national team call-ups until more changes at the federation are made.

The announcement came as newly named coach Montse Tome was scheduled to announce on Friday her squad for two upcoming games against Sweden and Switzerland later this month for the Nations League.

The players would release a statement later on Friday outlining the changes they still expect to see before they can return, Spanish media reported.

Some 81 players signed last month a letter announcing they would boycott the national team until significant changes were made at the head of the federation. They included the 23 world champions.

Outrage over Spanish football boss' refusal to quit

rmt/sms (AFP, AP, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

US President Joe Biden puts his arm around Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky

Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy expected to visit White House

PoliticsSeptember 15, 2023
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A Zimbabwean woman shops for vegetables in Jambanja market in Seke, south of Harare.

Zimbabwe's women decry political underrepresentation

Zimbabwe's women decry political underrepresentation

EqualitySeptember 15, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

A scanning electron micrograph shows Nipah virus (yellow) budding from the surface of a cell

Rare, deadly Nipah virus: What are the symptoms?

Rare, deadly Nipah virus: What are the symptoms?

ScienceSeptember 15, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

Women wearing different dirndls, many with pink.

Dirndl or no? How 'Barbie' impacts Germany's Oktoberfest

Dirndl or no? How 'Barbie' impacts Germany's Oktoberfest

CultureSeptember 15, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

A man dressed in black stands at a border checkpoint next to a concrete block with a red stop sign hanging from it

Armenia turns away from Russia amid Nagorno-Karabakh block

Armenia turns away from Russia amid Nagorno-Karabakh block

ConflictsSeptember 14, 202304:16 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi joins hands with US President Joe Biden and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the G20 Summit in New Delhi, India

India-Middle East-Europe economic corridor to counter China?

India-Middle East-Europe economic corridor to counter China?

PoliticsSeptember 13, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

A white coral reef seen underwater, backlit by lights held by a scuba diver

In Florida, ocean restoration groups help preserve reefs

In Florida, ocean restoration groups help preserve reefs

ClimateSeptember 13, 202302:29 min
More from North America
Go to homepage