Spain: Hermoso files criminal complaint over Rubiales kiss

September 6, 2023

Spanish suspended football federation chief Luis Rubiales could face a sexual assault charge, after player Jenni Hermoso filed a criminal complaint over the unsolicited kiss he gave her at the Women's World Cup final.

https://p.dw.com/p/4W1Ph
Luis Rubiales and Jenni Hermoso
Jenni Hermoso (right) has filed a criminal complaint over the unsolicited kiss by Spain's football federation boss Luis RubialesImage: John Cowpland/Rfef/EUROPA PRESS/AP/dpa/picture alliance

Spain's football star Jenni Hermoso filed a criminal complaint over the unsolicited kiss by federation boss Luis Rubiales after Spain won the Women's World Cup, prosecutors said on Wednesday.

The complaint, which was filed on Tuesday, enables prosecutors to launch a preliminary investigation on possible charges of sexual assault. The complaint will be processed "as soon as possible", the prosecutor added.

The lawsuit could entail criminal charges against Rubiales, in addition to ongoing investigations by Spain's top sports court into "serious misconduct" and an investigation by world football's governing body FIFA, which has provisionally suspended Rubiales.

Controversy around Luis Rubiales continues

What happened after World Cup final?

Rubiales grabbed Hermoso's head and kissed her on the lips during the medal ceremony that followed Spain's 1-0 win over England in the final of the Women's World Cup in Australia on August 20.

Hermoso later said the unwanted kiss had left her feeling "vulnerable and like the victim of an assault," with a statement on social media describing it as "an impulsive, macho act, out of place and with no type of consent on my part." 

Rubiales, who has so far refused to resign despite heavy pressure, said the kiss was "spontaneous, mutual, euphoric and consensual."

Late last month, the prosecutor for Spain's High Court said Rubiales could face a sexual assault charge, which can carry a prison term of between one and four years, if Hermoso were to file a complaint.

Hermoso now plays for Mexican club Pachuca after a long career with top Spanish and European clubs, including Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Atletico Madrid.

dh/msh (AFP, AP, Reuters)

