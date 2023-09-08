Luis Rubiales: Prosecutors file sexual assault complaint

Football player Jenni Hermoso has accused Rubiales of sexual assault after he kissed her at the Women's World Cup final. Spain's High Court will now decide whether to lay formal charges against him.

Spanish public prosecutors on Friday filed a complaint against suspended football chief Luis Rubiales over his allegedly unsolicited kiss on the lips of player Jenni Hermoso after the Women's World Cup final last month.

Prosecutor Marta Durantez Gil accused Rubiales of sexual assault and possible coercion. The complaint was filed with the High Court, which will then decide whether to press formal charges against the football federation president.

If found guilty of a sexual assault charge, Rubiales could be sentenced to prison for a term between one and four years.

What do we know about the complaint?

The complaint comes after another one filed by Hermoso earlier this week, which enabled prosecutors to launch a preliminary investigation into possible charges of sexual assault.

The prosecutor's office said that Hermoso referred during her testimony to pressure she had suffered, alongside her family, at the hands of Rubiales and his "professional entourage" to say that she "justified and approved what happened." This prompted the prosecution to add the possible coercion accusation.

Rubiales held Hermoso's head with both hands and kissed her on the lips during the medal ceremony that followed Spain's 1-0 win over England in the final of the Women's World Cup in Australia on August 20.

Hermoso later said the kiss had left her feeling "vulnerable and like the victim of an assault," with a statement on social media describing it as "an impulsive, macho act, out of place and with no type of consent on my part."

Rubiales, who has so far refused to resign despite heavy pressure, said the kiss was "spontaneous, mutual, euphoric and consensual."

World football governing body FIFA suspended the 46-year-old Rubiales from his post on August 27 for 90 days, pending an investigation.

A Spanish government legal panel overseeing sports has also opened a probe to determine if he abused his authority by kissing Hermoso.

