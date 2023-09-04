  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Gabon
Ukraine
Beethovenfest
SportsSpain

Luis Rubiales: Spain men's team slam 'unacceptable behavior'

September 4, 2023

Pressure has been mounting on Spain soccer federation chief Luis Rubiales to step down after he kissed a player of the country's women’s World Cup team. Now, the men's national team has also condemned his conduct.

https://p.dw.com/p/4VxJp
Luis Rubiales speaks at a red lectern, gesturing with his hand
Rubiales has faced growing calls to step down as Spain's top soccer officialImage: Real Federación Española de Fútbol/Europa Press/AP Photo/picture alliance

The Spanish men's soccer team on Monday criticized the country's football chief Luis Rubiales for his "unacceptable behavior" towards women’s player Jenni Hermoso.

Rubiales forcibly kissed Hermoso on the lips after Spain won the Women’s World Cup two weeks ago.

He has faced growing pressure to step down as head of the Spanish football federation ever since.

What the Spanish men's soccer team said about Luis Rubiales

Spain’s men’s team said they rejected Rubiales’ behavior, saying he had not lived up to the institution he represents.

They also expressed solidarity with the women players and "deplored that their success had been tarnished."

Rubiales has refused to step down, saying the kiss was consensual. But Hermoso says she did not consent.

Rubiales has already been suspended by world soccer governing body FIFA pending an investigation.

Spain's sports court has also opened a case against Rubiales for "serious misconduct."

Controversy around Luis Rubiales continues

rm, nm/rt (AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Kim Jong Un shakes hands with Vladimir Putin

Ukraine updates: Kim to hold arms talks with Putin, says US

ConflictsSeptember 5, 2023
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Climate activists protesting in Nairobi

Africa's first-ever climate change summit

Africa's first-ever climate change summit

Nature and EnvironmentSeptember 4, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

This undated photo, released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency, shows a test launch of strategic cruise missiles

What's behind North Korea's 'nuclear attack' drills?

What's behind North Korea's 'nuclear attack' drills?

ConflictsSeptember 4, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

The soon-to-be-opened Hindu temple on Hasenheide in Berlin

Germany's largest Hindu temple set to open in Berlin

Germany's largest Hindu temple set to open in Berlin

ReligionSeptember 3, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Protesters stand in the middle of a brick street in the Hague, Netherlands holding up signs and Ukrainian flags

Netherlands: The refugees from Ukraine who now are in limbo

Netherlands: The refugees from Ukraine who now are in limbo

MigrationSeptember 4, 2023
More from Europe

Latin America

Global Us | Wassergewinnung in Peru

Peru's water shortage – Meet the fog-catchers of Lima

Peru's water shortage – Meet the fog-catchers of Lima

ClimateSeptember 4, 202306:25 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage