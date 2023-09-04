Luis Rubiales: Spain men's team slam 'unacceptable behavior'

Pressure has been mounting on Spain soccer federation chief Luis Rubiales to step down after he kissed a player of the country's women’s World Cup team. Now, the men's national team has also condemned his conduct.

The Spanish men's soccer team on Monday criticized the country's football chief Luis Rubiales for his "unacceptable behavior" towards women’s player Jenni Hermoso.

Rubiales forcibly kissed Hermoso on the lips after Spain won the Women’s World Cup two weeks ago.

He has faced growing pressure to step down as head of the Spanish football federation ever since.

What the Spanish men's soccer team said about Luis Rubiales

Spain’s men’s team said they rejected Rubiales’ behavior, saying he had not lived up to the institution he represents.

They also expressed solidarity with the women players and "deplored that their success had been tarnished."

Rubiales has refused to step down, saying the kiss was consensual. But Hermoso says she did not consent.

Rubiales has already been suspended by world soccer governing body FIFA pending an investigation.

Spain's sports court has also opened a case against Rubiales for "serious misconduct."

