  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Morocco earthquake
Extreme weather
Russia's war in Ukraine
SportsSpain

Spain: Luis Rubiales summoned to appear in court on Friday

September 12, 2023

Soccer player Jenni Hermoso filed a legal complaint against the former Spanish football chief for forcibly kissing her on the lips after the Women's World Cup final.

https://p.dw.com/p/4WFBv
Luis Rubiales
Rubiales' alleged unsolicited kiss sparked condemnation across the worldImage: RFEF/AFP

Luis Rubiales is set to appear at a Spanish Court on Friday to face a legal complaint for grabbing and kissing football forward Jenni Hermoso on the lips.

Rubiales resigned from his position as the president of the Spanish football federation on Sunday following weeks of severe criticism.

Rubiales forcibly kissed Hermoso on August 20 after Spain's World Cup final win, sparking condemnation in Spain and across the world.

Hermoso filed a legal complaint against him last week, after issuing a statement saying the kiss was unwanted.

She said the kiss had left her feeling "vulnerable and like the victim of an assault" in the statement. She said there was "no type of consent" on her part.

Why did it take Rubiales so long to step down?

Rubiales had previously apologized for the kiss, but said it was mutual. The Spaniard also stepped down as vice president of European football body UEFA.

Rubiales was provisionally suspended by FIFA, football's governing body, for 90 days. An investigation is ongoing which could see his suspension extended.

Several Spanish government ministers, who had supported Hermoso, have celebrated his resignation.

"The feminist country is advancing faster and faster," Spain's acting Labour Minister Yolanda Diaz posted on X, the media platform formerly known as Twitter.

rm/nm (AFP, EFE)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A car squashed with wooden sticks and other debris, on a surface above ground, in the aftermath of rains and flooding in eastern Libya, 2023

Libya: 10,000 missing in catastrophic floods, says Red Cross

CatastropheSeptember 12, 2023
Page 1 of 1
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Two students wearing school uniforms sit at a desk looking at their maths books

Kenya math club leads students to success

Kenya math club leads students to success

EducationSeptember 11, 202301:24 min
More from Africa

Asia

Maria Ressa has a broad smile on her face as she holds her hands up in a prayer position

Maria Ressa: 'We hold the line for our rights'

Maria Ressa: 'We hold the line for our rights'

Human RightsSeptember 12, 202307:16 min
More from Asia

Germany

Finance Minister Christian Lindner, Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Economy Minister Robert Habeck and (second row L-R) Minister for Family Affairs, Senior Citizens, Women and Youth Lisa Paus, Health Minister Karl Lauterbach and Minister for Transport and Digital Affairs Volker Wissing and other cabinet members pose for a group photo at Meseberg Palace on August 30, 2023

German government's performance gets good marks

German government's performance gets good marks

PoliticsSeptember 12, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Olaf Scholz and a Bundeswehr Leopard 2 A6 tank with camouflage

Ukraine: Which weapons is Germany supplying?

Ukraine: Which weapons is Germany supplying?

ConflictsSeptember 12, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

President of Al Nassr Musalli Al-Muammar (right) with new signing Cristiano Ronaldo at a press conference

Are Middle East investments in the West a threat?

Are Middle East investments in the West a threat?

BusinessSeptember 11, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

US President Joe Biden speaks to the media after a meeting with Vietnam's Communist Party leader Nguyen Phu Trong

Vietnam-US ties enter new phase after Biden visit

Vietnam-US ties enter new phase after Biden visit

PoliticsSeptember 11, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

Chilean President Gabriel Boric

Gabriel Boric: Chile's democracy 'still under construction'

Gabriel Boric: Chile's democracy 'still under construction'

PoliticsSeptember 11, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage