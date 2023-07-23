Spain election: Conservatives win but fall short of majority

The center-right Popular Party has beaten Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez' Socialists but will need several junior parties to govern. The result is likely to spark weeks of political uncertainty.

Spain's opposition right-wing Popular Party (PP) won Sunday's snap general election, with over 99% of the votes counted, but was set to fall short of a parliamentary majority.

The PP and Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez' Socialists (PSOE) had 33% and 31.7% shares of the vote respectively, the results showed.

Public broadcaster RTVE said this would give the PP, under leader Alberto Nunez Feijoo, 136 seats in the 350-seat lower chamber, the Congress of Deputies, and the Socialists would win 122 seats.

Both parties would require support from junior parties to achieve a governing majority of 176 seats, so the result is likely to produce weeks of political jockeying.

The far-right Vox, which offered to partner with the PP was projected to win 33 seats. But with 169 seats, the PP would still be seven seats short.

But if that partnership is later confirmed, along with a third party, it would be the first time a far-right party had entered government in Spain since Francisco Franco's dictatorship ended in the 1970s.

The radical left-wing Sumar, which brought together 15 small leftist parties and backed the Socialists, was projected to win 31 seats, giving their alliance just 153 seats.

Other polls point to rightwing lead

Two polls published after voting ended on the mainland also suggested an outright win for the PP and Vox

One survey by GAD3 for the media group Mediaset showed that the PP would win 150 seats and Vox 31 seats.

Another survey by Sigma Dos pollster for the state broadcaster RTVE also showed the combined rightwing parties winning at the top of the ranges but with the narrowest majority (150 for PP and 27 for Vox).

Why did Spain hold a snap election?

Sanchez called the election early after the left took a drubbing in local elections in May

The vote has originally been scheduled for December. but his gamble to wrong-foot his opponents appears to have backfired.

The election took place just three weeks after Spain took over the rotating presidency of the European Union and the PP projected win is a fresh blow to the European left after similar moves in other EU countries — Sweden, Finland and Italy.

A record number, 2.47 million, of the 37.5 million registered voters cast an absentee ballot even before the polls opened.

The prime minister's minority Socialist government is currently in coalition with far-left Unidas Podemos that is running in Sunday's election under the Sumar platform. Image: Emilio Morenatti/AP/picture alliance

The election also took place at the height of summer, when a significant number of voters may be away from their usual polling locations due to vacations and on the tail of a month of heat waves.

Officials, however, still expected a 70% turnout.

Vox poised to play kingmaker

Pre-election polls had predicted a larger majority for the PP but would have to depend on Vox's support to form a government.

In an interview published on Friday by El Mundo, Feijoo stated that a candidate should not disclose their alliances just two days before an election. He added a government with Vox "is not ideal."

However, PP and Vox have already teamed up to govern in dozens of regions and cities since local elections in May.

Support for the anti-Islam, anti-feminist party is on the wane. In the last election in November 2019, Vox won 52 seats. If Sunday evening's voter surveys are correct, it could receive two-thirds of that number in this election.

