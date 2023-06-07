  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Climate change
Nature and EnvironmentSpain

Spain saw hottest spring on record in 2023

1 hour ago

Spain's national weather agency said that three out of the past four seasons were the hottest on record. The major olive oil exporter is facing a prolonged drought that has decimated production.

https://p.dw.com/p/4SIyX
Dry earth at rice field near warehouse in Spain
Authorities say Spain saw its hottest and second-driest spring on record this yearImage: Marcelo del Pozo/Getty Images

Spain experienced its hottest spring on record this year, authorities said on Wednesday.

This spring was also the second-driest since records began in 1961.

1.8 degree increase in temperatures

The Spanish environment ministry said in a statement that temperatures between March 1 and June 1 averaged 14.2 degrees Celsius (57.6 Fahrenheit).

This was 1.8 degrees hotter than the average for the reference period between 1991 and 2020. It was 0.3 degrees higher than the previous record, which was registered in 1997.

The figures were for mainland Spain and did not include the Canary or Balearic Islands.

Ruben del Campo, a spokesperson for Spain's national weather agency (AEMET), said that three out of the past four seasons were the hottest on record.

"We're getting used to breaking records," he said.

AEMET meteorologist Estrella Gutierrez said there was a "high probability" that Spain would experience an abnormally hot summer this year, especially in the eastern half of the mainland and in the Canaries and the Balearics.

However, Del Campo said that it was "unlikely" to surpass the heat of the summer of 2022.

Spain also experienced its first major wildfire of the year in March, which is earlier than usual.

Dried-up Sau water reservoir in Catalonia
Spain is experiencing a prolonged drought, with reservoirs in the south and northeast particularly affectedImage: Davide Bonaldo/ZUMA Wire/IMAGO

Spain faces prolonged drought

Spain is facing a prolonged drought that has drastically reduced agricultural output. The Mediterranean country is a major exporter of olive oil, accounting for nearly half of the world's production, and also the European Union's largest producer of fruit and vegetables.

Experts say some areas of Spain are their driest in 1,000 years, and some farmers have chosen not to sow their crops in this year due to the drought.

AEMET spokesperson Del Campo said that almost no rainfall was seen until mid-May.

He said that the problem was far from being solved, despite heavy rains in the second half of May.

Spain's reservoirs are on average at 47.4% of their capacity, with levels being at around 25% in the southern region of Andalusia and Catalonia in the northeast.

sdi/jcg (Reuters, AFP)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Security forces evacuate local residents from a flooded area after the Kakhovka dam breached

Ukraine updates: Kakhovka dam flooding to immerse more areas

Conflicts42 minutes ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Return to Angola a 'moral issue' for young heart surgeon

Return to Angola a 'moral issue' for young heart surgeon

Health12 hours ago01:47 min
More from Africa

Asia

Mohammad Saad wears an orange t-shirt

Pakistan-India cease-fire pays off for local hikers

Pakistan-India cease-fire pays off for local hikers

Society4 hours ago02:31 min
More from Asia

Germany

A migrant looks through a fence as others wait in a line to be registered inside a refugee camp in Kokkinotrimithia, outside Nicosia, Cyprus

EU asylum policy: Will Germany agree to get tough?

EU asylum policy: Will Germany agree to get tough?

Politics3 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Seven Latin American leaders stand in front of the flags of their countries.

EU seeks to reignite flame with Latin America

EU seeks to reignite flame with Latin America

Trade11 minutes ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Visitors discover images and models of the Neom project during an expo in Riyadh.

Gulf states spending big on AI: Opportunity or oppression?

Gulf states spending big on AI: Opportunity or oppression?

Politics11 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Mahnaz Akbari, former commander of the Afghan National Army's Female Tactical Platoon

Future in US uncertain for Afghan women who fought Taliban

Future in US uncertain for Afghan women who fought Taliban

Politics5 hours ago03:00 min
More from North America

Latin America

An Indigenous man in Brazil takes part in a march to protest

Brazil: Indigenous communities fear for property rights

Brazil: Indigenous communities fear for property rights

Business11 hours ago01:49 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage