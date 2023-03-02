  1. Skip to content
The first member from the UAE will be traveling aboard the mission 6 capsule.Image: Joe Skipper/REUTERS
ScienceUnited States of America

SpaceX launches next crew to ISS

51 minutes ago

The Designated Crew 6 consists of two US astronauts, one from the UAE and one Russian cosmonaut. A previous launch attempt was called off due to a clogged filter.

https://p.dw.com/p/4O8jr

Elon Musk's SpaceX launched NASA's next long-duration crew for the International Space Station into orbit on Thursday. A live telecast showed the 25-story-tall spacecraft ascending from the launch tower from a cloud of vapor and a reddish fireball.

A previous attempt 72 hours earlier was postponed due to a clogged filter in the launch system. The issue was fixed by replacing the filter and purging the system.

The launch vehicle consists of a Falcon 9 rocket, with an automatically operated Crew Dragon capsule running on nine Merlin engines.

It lifted off from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, at 12:34 EST (0534 GMT) and is expected to take around 25 hours to reach the ISS at around 1:15 a.m. EST (0615 GMT) on Friday.

Two NASA astronauts, one Russian cosmonaut, and another astronaut from the United Arab Emirates will embark on a six-month mission in the vehicle. They will perform several experiments on their mission, such as human cell growth in space and controlling combustible materials in microgravity.

Who are the crew members?

The Designated Crew 6 will be the sixth long-term NASA team flown by SpaceX since May 2020, when it sent the first mission. SpaceX is a private rocket venture founded by billionaire Elon Musk, who is also the CEO of electric carmaker Tesla and social media platform Twitter.

USA | SpaceX Crew Dragon Flug zur ISS
The crew will be met by the current seven ISS occupants.Image: Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

The current crew consists of mission commander Stephen Bowen, 59, a former US Navy submarine officer. He has been in orbit for more than 40 days, with three space shuttle flights and seven spacewalks. 

The pilot is engineer Warren "Woody" Hoburg, 37, an engineer and commercial aviator. This will be his maiden space flight.

UAE astronaut Sultan Alneyadi, 41, is the first person from his country to fly to space and launch from US soil as part of a long-term mission.

The fourth member of the crew is Russian cosmonaut and mission specialist Andrey Fedyaev, 42, who is also an engineer. This will be his first space flight as well.

The Crew 6 team will be welcomed aboard the space station by the current seven ISS occupants. This includes three US NASA crew members, including commander Nicole Aunapu Mann, the first Native American woman to fly to space, and also three Russians and a Japanese astronaut.

The ISS is the largest human-made object in space and the size of a football field. It has been operated for more than two decades by a consortium led by the US and Russia, including Canada, Japan, and 11 European nations. 

Inside the International Space Station

tg/sms (dpa, Reuters)

Dokumentation " Auf ins All - Deutschlands erste Astronautin"

Destined for Space - Germany’s First Female Astronaut

Destined for Space - Germany’s First Female Astronaut

A German woman working as an astronaut: That shouldn’t be anything special. But Suzanna Randall will actually be the first German woman to fly to the International Space Station (ISS).
EqualityFebruary 7, 2023
Druzhba pipeline

Germany: How does its Kazakh oil deal benefit Russia?

Business17 hours ago
