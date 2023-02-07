Destined for Space - Germany’s First Female Astronaut

A German woman working as an astronaut: That shouldn’t be anything special. But Suzanna Randall will actually be the first German woman to fly to the International Space Station (ISS).

In today’s Germany, there are still sectors that are disproportionately dominated by men. Space travel is one of them.

Image: A Tall Order

In 2023, astrophysicist Suzanna Randall plans to become the first German woman to join the rotating crew of the ISS. Her path to this point in her career hasn’t been easy. To date, Germany has only sent male astronauts to serve on the ISS. Thanks to a private initiative called "Die Astronautin” ("The Female Astronaut”), the dream of sending the first German woman into space is about to become a reality. Suzanna Randall, who beat out competition from 400 other applicants, has been undergoing the rigorous astronaut training program since 2018.



Broadcasting Hours:

DW English

WED 08.03.2023 – 01:15 UTC

WED 08.03.2023 – 04:15 UTC

WED 08.03.2023 – 18.15 UTC

THU 09.03.2023 – 09:15 UTC

SAT 11.03.2023 – 02:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3

Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8

London UTC +/-0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3

San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5

SUN 12.03.2023 – 08:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3

Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8

London UTC +/-0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3

San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

THU 09.03.2023 – 09:15 UTC

Vancouver UTC -8 | New York UTC -5 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

SUN 12.03.2023 – 08:15 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3