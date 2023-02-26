  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Nigeria 2023 Election
Turkey-Syria Earthquakes
Soyuz MS-23 capsule
The astronauts original vehicle back to Earth had a leakImage: Sergei Korsakov/Roscosmos State Space Corporation/AP/picture alliance
ScienceRussian Federation

Russian Soyuz capsule docks with ISS

13 minutes ago

The Soyuz MS-23 has been sent on a mission to bring back three astronauts from the ISS. It carried 429 kg additional cargo required to extend their stay.

https://p.dw.com/p/4NzQd

An uncrewed Russian spacecraft docked with the International Space Station (ISS), Russian space agency Roscosmos said early Sunday.

It had  lifted off from Baikonour space centre in Kazakhstan on Friday.

"Today at 03:58 Moscow time (00:58 UTC/GMT), the Soyuz MS-23 unmanned spacecraft docked to the Poisk module of the International Space Station in automatic mode," Roscosmos said on Telegram.

The Poisk is a docking module at the ISS.

The Soyuz M-23 has been sent to bring back Russian cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin, and US astronaut Francisco Rubio in September. It carried 429 kg of additional cargo to the station, needed to extend the astronauts' mission, Russian agencies reported.

The three were due to end their mission in March, but were unable to leave after the cooling system of their Soyuz MS-22 capsule started leaking two months ago.

The MS-22 ship will now be brought back unmanned next month.

Yuri Borisov, chief executive of Roscosmos, said that the next space walk of the Russian cosmonauts at the station will take place in April or May.

Inside the International Space Station

tg/sms  (AFP, Reuters)
 

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

The International Space Station orbiting Earth

There'll be many more space stations in future

There'll be many more space stations in future

So, Russia reaffirmed its intention to end cooperation on the International Space Station, but that's not the end. They're building their own. China is too.
ScienceJuly 27, 2022
Dokumentation " Auf ins All - Deutschlands erste Astronautin"

Destined for Space - Germany’s First Female Astronaut

Destined for Space - Germany’s First Female Astronaut

A German woman working as an astronaut: That shouldn’t be anything special. But Suzanna Randall will actually be the first German woman to fly to the International Space Station (ISS).
EqualityFebruary 7, 2023
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

An undated photograph handed out by French military shows Russian mercenaries, in northern Mali

Wagner Group offshoots spread Russian influence in Africa

Corruption39 minutes ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Red, black and green ballot boxes marked "Presidential," "Senatorial" and "House of Representative"

Nigeria: Voting ends amid security concerns

Nigeria: Voting ends amid security concerns

Politics9 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Wang Wenbin

China's plan for peace in Ukraine thin on solutions

China's plan for peace in Ukraine thin on solutions

ConflictsFebruary 24, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

Golden Bear prize.

Berlinale: Documentary 'On the Adamant' wins Golden Bear

Berlinale: Documentary 'On the Adamant' wins Golden Bear

Film7 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Collapsed and damaged buildings in Hatay

Turkey earthquake: Still searching for missing loved ones

Turkey earthquake: Still searching for missing loved ones

Politics18 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Tunisian protesters chant slogans during a demonstration called by the General Union of Tunisian Workers (UGTT)

Tunisia: Is the democratic transition at a dead end?

Tunisia: Is the democratic transition at a dead end?

Politics19 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

A general view of the site of the derailment of a train carrying hazardous waste in East Palestine

Ohio chemical spill draws focus on railroad dangers

Ohio chemical spill draws focus on railroad dangers

Nature and EnvironmentFebruary 24, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

A person dressed in an elaborate purple and gold costume celebrates Carnival in Rio

In Brazil, Carnival back in full swing

In Brazil, Carnival back in full swing

SocietyFebruary 22, 202301:21 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage