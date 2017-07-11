Soviet Union's last leader Mikhail Gorbachev to be buried in Moscow

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Gorbachev, one of the most influential political figures of the 20th century, will be laid to rest in a relatively low-key ceremony and without the presence of the current Russian leader Vladimir Putin.
Last Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, who died on Tuesday, will be laid to rest on Saturday in a relatively low-key ceremony in the Russian capital.
No foreign leaders are expected to attend the funeral amid Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine and the resulting political isolation of Moscow.
Even Russian President Vladimir Putin will not be in attendance, ostensibly due to scheduling issues, although many view this as a snub to the man who brought the Cold War to an end but failed to prevent the disintegration of the Soviet Union.
Outgoing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his two potential successors Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak are banned from entering Russia.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that he had not received an invitation, and his predecessor, Angela Merkel, declined due to a knee injury.
Ambassadors of countries like France and the US will be present. Germany's ambassador, Géza Andreas von Geyr, has tested positive for coronavirus and will be represented by his deputy.
The Kremlin said the ceremony, which is to start at 0700 GMT, will only have "elements" of a state funeral such as an honor guard.
There will be no customary national day of mourning, as is typical for Soviet and Russian leaders.
Gorbachev will lay in state at the Hall of Columns inside a historic building in central Moscow, traditionally used for the funerals of high officials, including Joseph Stalin in 1953.
He will be buried at Moscow's prestigious Novodevichy Cemetery next to his wife Raisa, who died prematurely from cancer in 1999.
The ceremony will be a much more low-key affair than that accorded to Boris Yeltsin, who became the first president of modern Russia after the fall of the Soviet Union. When Yeltsin died in 2007, he was honored with a state funeral.
Gorbachev, one of the most influential political figures of the 20th century, died at the age of 91 after a "serious and long illness," said the hospital where he had been treated.
Gorbachev was in power from 1985 to 1991, and sought to reform and modernize the Soviet Union. But many in Russia blame him for triggering the demise of the union and damaging the country's position on the international stage. Putin has described the collapse of the Soviet Union as the "the greatest geopolitical catastrophe" of the 20th century.
The last Soviet leader, however, enjoyed popularity in the West as the man who ended the Cold War and lifted the Iron Curtain. He is remembered for allowing countries in Eastern Europe to free themselves from Soviet rule and for signing a landmark nuclear arms reduction pact with the United States.
He was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1990.
tg/sri (dpa, AFP)
Beyond his political career, Mikhail Gorbachev became an unlikely cultural icon, appearing in ads for Pizza Hut and Louis Vuitton. He was immortalized in film by Werner Herzog, and even won a Grammy Award.
Gorbachev, in power between 1985 and 1991, played a key role in ending the Cold War but failed to prevent the collapse of the Soviet Union.
From Ivan the Terrible to Stalin and Vladimir Putin, rulers have long taken their seat at the zenith of Russian political authority: the Kremlin. But it is more than a symbol of power.