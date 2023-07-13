  1. Skip to content
Southern Europe swelters under 'Cerberus' heat wave

18 minutes ago

Italy, Greece and Spain are grappling with scorching temperatures, with most of Italy under a "red" alert warning for heat that could break records once again.

https://p.dw.com/p/4TrLY
A woman and man at a bus stop, where a board displaying the temperature shows 41 degrees Celsius
The UN said the world recorded its hottest week on record globally at the beginning of JulyImage: Thomas Coex/AFP/Getty Images

Southern European countries were reeling under heat wave "Cerberus" Thursday, with temperatures set to break records yet again.

The European Space Agency (ESA), whose satellites monitor land and sea temperatures, said Italy, Spain, France, Germany and Poland were all affected by scorching temperatures. 

The Italian Meteorological Society named the heat wave "Cerberus" after a three-headed dog that guarded the underworld in Greek mythology.

A woman wears her jacket over her head around the Colosseum in Rome
Rome was one of the Italian cities under a red warning alertImage: Guglielmo Mangiapne/REUTERS

Temperatures were expected to climb to 48 degrees Celsius (118 degrees Fahrenheit) on the islands of Sicily and Sardinia – potentially the hottest temperatures ever recorded in Europe, according to the ESA.

Europe recorded its highest-ever temperature in the summer of 2021 in Italy, where Sicily recorded 48.8 degrees Celsius. 

A man cools off in Naples, Italy
A man cools off in Naples, ItalyImage: Ciro De Luca/REUTERS

Weather alerts in Spain, Italy, Greece

Weather alerts were in place in Spain's Canary Islands, Italy, Cyprus and Greece.

Greek authorities are expecting temperatures to surge to 43 degrees Celsius (109.4 Fahrenheit) or 44 degrees Celsius on Friday or Saturday.

In Italy, health authorities issued a red warning alert for at least ten Italian cities, including Rome, Florence, Bologna and Perugia.

In Greece, the government ordered the suspension of work between 12:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. (between 0900 and 1400 GMT) in areas where blistering temperatures pose a threat to health.

Tourists drink water in the Greek capital of Athens
Visitors rest as temperatures soar in the Acropolis Hills in AthensImage: Petros Giannakouris/AP/dpa/picture alliance

Ambulances were parked near major tourist attractions like the Acropolis in Athens.

The government has also requested that private companies allow employees with health conditions to work remotely.

In Sibenik, a town on the Croatian coast, firefighters worked to extinguish bushfires sparked by hot temperatures.

Heat waves occur when high pressure in the atmosphere moves in and pushes warm air toward the ground so we begin feeling a lot hotter. 

The high-pressure system drifted across the Mediterranean Sea from North Africa and climate change makes heat waves more frequent.

What role does climate change play in extreme weather?

Tens of thousands died during record heat waves last summer in Europe

European governments and employers are under pressure to do more to protect workers exposed to hot temperatures.

Italian media attributed the death of a 44-year-old man in the northern town of Lodi to scorching temperatures this week. The man reportedly died while painting road markings.

According to a study published earlier this week, more than 61,000 people died during Europe's summer heat waves last year.

rm/wd (Reuters, AP)  

