  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Ukraine
Women's World Cup
Heat and drought
CatastropheEurope

Southern Europe faces new heat wave as Greek fires burn on

26 minutes ago

Several European countries are sending firefighting teams to Greece as wildfires there continue to rage. The Mediterranean region is likely to be hit by a new heat wave after days of high temperatures, forecasters say.

https://p.dw.com/p/4U9nK
A firefighter spraying water in Greece
Help is on the way for Greek firefightersImage: Costas Baltas/AA/picture alliance

Firefighting teams from Poland, Romania and Slovakia are due to arrive in Greece on Thursday to help local and other foreign emergency services combat fires near the capital, Athens, as EU climate authorities say the world seems on track for its hottest July since measurements began.

The firefighters are being deployed in Greece as part of a European Union civil protection mechanism that foresees sending international crews to parts of southern Europe over the summer.

Israel has also said it will send two firefighting planes, adding to the four from Italy and France.

The fires in Greece are being driven partly by hot summer weather, with temperatures in the country's south expected to reach 44 degrees Celsius (111 degrees Fahrenheit) by the end of the week.

Wildfires rage in Greece amid hot, dry weather

What is the fire situation in Greece?

Although a fire brigade official told Reuters news agency that a fire west of Athens that prompted mass evacuations earlier in the week had been brought under control, there were continued evacuations on Thursday along a highway between Athens and the southern city of Corinth.

On the island of Rhodes, a blaze in a forested mountain area continues to rage, with many residents forced to flee the flames.

Emergency authorities said patrols of forest areas in Greece will continue by land and air in a bid to prevent further conflagrations as the hot weather creates tinderbox conditions.

People watching a firefighting helicopter near Mandra, Greece
Helicopters and other aircraft are being used to fight the fires as here in Mandra, GreeceImage: Alkis Konstantinidis/REUTERS

Massive southern heat wave

Over the past week, many regions in southern Europe have been affected by extreme heat, with forecasters predicting more scorching weather to come.

Temperatures in the Italian capital, Rome, eased slightly on Thursday after reaching 42-43 C on Tuesday. The islands of Sicily and Sardinia reached 46 C.

Parts of Spain saw temperatures as high as 45 C on Wednesday. In the Canary Islands, some 400 firefighters have been fighting a fire across 3,500 hectares (8,649 acres) of forest. People there have been warned to wear face masks outside due to poor air quality.

In the south of France,  temperatures of around 40 C were recorded on Tuesday, including on the island of Corsica. 

The high temperatures in Europe come as several other world regions, including in the southern US, Iraq and China, experience extreme heat amid the northern hemisphere summer.

Climate warnings

The EU's climate observatory says the world is likely heading for its warmest July since records have been kept.

"The first 15 days of July have been the warmest 15 days on record," Carlo Buontempo, director of the Copernicus Climate Change Service(C3S), told the AFP news agency.

The World Meteorological Organization recently said preliminary global figures showed last month was the hottest June on record.

Climate scientists are in overwhelming agreement that the current heat waves are being exacerbated and made more frequent by human-made global warming driven largely by the burning of fossil fuels.

tj/sms (AP, AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Deutschland | Siesta

Siestas and chilling at church: How to beat the heat in Germany

Siestas and chilling at church: How to beat the heat in Germany

Medical experts suggest workers take midday siestas, while the German health minster recommends cooling off at church as Germany suffers from extreme heat.
Climate22 hours ago
People walk down a street in Japan. They are being cooled down by a misting system

Battling deadly heat: How cities can adapt to rising temperatures

Battling deadly heat: How cities can adapt to rising temperatures

As the climate crisis escalates, temperatures are soaring globally, putting millions at risk and worsening air quality. The heat isn't just uncomfortable — it's a threat to health and breathable air. Cities are adapting.
Nature and EnvironmentJuly 18, 2023
Two firefighters hold hoses as flames consume dry grassland

How to avoid another 2022 wildfire disaster

How to avoid another 2022 wildfire disaster

From Spain to Canada, wildfires are burning out of control. DW looks at how technology, strategic burning and adaptive planting can help protect the planet's forests and future.
Nature and EnvironmentJuly 18, 2023
Show more stories
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

The grain terminal at the port in Odesa

Ukraine updates: Russia targets Ukrainian ports

Conflicts25 minutes ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A Saharawi man walking past a wall.

Morocco and Western Sahara: A new conflict brewing?

Morocco and Western Sahara: A new conflict brewing?

Politics16 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

South Korean soldiers change position at the truce village of Panmunjom

US soldier steps into unknown by fleeing into North Korea

US soldier steps into unknown by fleeing into North Korea

Conflicts21 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

The German town of Feldheim, pictured with dozens of onshore wind turbines in the distance

Germany's wind sector is growing — but not fast enough

Germany's wind sector is growing — but not fast enough

BusinessJuly 19, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

A smiling places his vote in a ballot box in front of a crowd of people

Spanish elections: Will Sanchez's political gamble pay off?

Spanish elections: Will Sanchez's political gamble pay off?

Politics4 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Workers from different local humanitarian aid agencies, including the White Helmets and the Al-Bunyan Al-Marsous Foundation, protest the closing of the border crossing to international aid deliveries.

Russia, Assad, UN? How to get aid to millions in Syria now

Russia, Assad, UN? How to get aid to millions in Syria now

PoliticsJuly 19, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Picture of actress Margot Robbie in the role of the Mattel doll Barbie, dressed in a striped bathing suit, wearing high heels and white framed sunglasses.

Barbie: The world's most famous plastic doll

Barbie: The world's most famous plastic doll

FilmJuly 19, 2023
More from North America
Go to homepage