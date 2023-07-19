Extreme heat sparks health warnings as wildfires continue

Health authorities have issued warnings to keep cool after record heat was recorded in Europe, Asia and North America. In Greece, wildfires continued for a third day with another heat wave in the forecast.

Health warnings are in place in parts of Europe, Asia and North America as heat waves and wildfires continued on Wednesday.

Rome recorded its hottest day ever on Tuesday at 42.9 degrees Celsius (109 degrees Fahrenheit), while Beijing broke a 23-year-old record with 27 consecutive days of temperatures above 35 degrees Celsius.

Unprecedented heat was also recorded in southern France, Spain's Catalonia region, and the US state of Arizona.

The World Meteorological Agency (WMO) said the trend showed "no signs of decreasing."

"These events will continue to grow in intensity, and the world needs to prepare for more intense heat waves," John Nairn, a senior extreme heat adviser at the WMO, told reporters in Geneva.

Wildfires rage in Greece

Greek firefighting spokesperson Yannis Artopios said Wednesday was "a difficult day" as emergency services continued to battle wildfires that broke out on Monday.

At dawn on Wednesday, water bombers resumed operations over the town of Mandra, west of Athens, and the town of Loutraki, near Corinth.

Authorities also said four aircraft from France and Italy will join the firefighting efforts on Wednesday.

Tinderbox conditions around Greece have put the country on edge. A second heat wave is forecast for Thursday, with temperatures of up to 44 degrees Celsius.

"Conditions are extreme, and are likely to be so for another week," Kostas Tsigas, head of the fire brigade officers' association, told SKAI TV.

Heat waves spark health warnings

Hans Kulge, director of the World Health Organization's regional office in Europe, warned that heat waves could be deadly without the right preparations.

"As we adapt to this new normal, with its devastating effects on health and well-being, it's vital we are all armed with knowledge that could help save lives," Kluge said.

He advised people to avoid strenuous activities during the midday heat and to keep homes cool by drawing blinds during the day and opening windows at night.

The WHO official also said action on climate change should be "championed by all sides of the political spectrum" to minimize similar heat waves in the future.

"Beyond adapting to our new reality this summer, we must look to the years and decades ahead," Kluge said.

zc/sms (AFP, Reuters, dpa, AP)