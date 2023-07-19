  1. Skip to content
Nature and EnvironmentGreece

Extreme heat sparks health warnings as wildfires continue

19 minutes ago

Health authorities have issued warnings to keep cool after record heat was recorded in Europe, Asia and North America. In Greece, wildfires continued for a third day with another heat wave in the forecast.

https://p.dw.com/p/4U6m1
A firefighting helicopter dumps water in Mandra west of Athens
Greek firefighters continued to waterbomb affected areas on WednesdayImage: Petros Giannakouris/AP Photo/picture alliance

Health warnings are in place in parts of Europe, Asia and North America as heat waves and wildfires continued on Wednesday.

Rome recorded its hottest day ever on Tuesday at 42.9 degrees Celsius (109 degrees Fahrenheit), while Beijing broke a 23-year-old record with 27 consecutive days of temperatures above 35 degrees Celsius.

Unprecedented heat was also recorded in southern France, Spain's Catalonia region, and the US state of Arizona.

The World Meteorological Agency (WMO) said the trend showed "no signs of decreasing."

"These events will continue to grow in intensity, and the world needs to prepare for more intense heat waves," John Nairn, a senior extreme heat adviser at the WMO, told reporters in Geneva. 

Tourists holding umbrellas for shade outside the Colosseum in Rome
With southern Europe in the midst of a heat wave, Rome saw its hottest day on record on TuesdayImage: Francesco Fotia/Avalon/Photoshot/picture alliance

Wildfires rage in Greece

Greek firefighting spokesperson Yannis Artopios said Wednesday was "a difficult day" as emergency services continued to battle wildfires that broke out on Monday.

At dawn on Wednesday, water bombers resumed operations over the town of Mandra, west of Athens, and the town of Loutraki, near Corinth.

Authorities also said four aircraft from France and Italy will join the firefighting efforts on Wednesday.

Tinderbox conditions around Greece have put the country on edge. A second heat wave is forecast for Thursday, with temperatures of up to 44 degrees Celsius.

"Conditions are extreme, and are likely to be so for another week," Kostas Tsigas, head of the fire brigade officers' association, told SKAI TV.

Greece hit hard by wildfires

Heat waves spark health warnings

Hans Kulge, director of the World Health Organization's regional office in Europe, warned that heat waves could be deadly without the right preparations.

"As we adapt to this new normal, with its devastating effects on health and well-being, it's vital we are all armed with knowledge that could help save lives," Kluge said.

He advised people to avoid strenuous activities during the midday heat and to keep homes cool by drawing blinds during the day and opening windows at night.

Investigating human heat tolerance

The WHO official also said action on climate change should be "championed by all sides of the political spectrum" to minimize similar heat waves in the future.

"Beyond adapting to our new reality this summer, we must look to the years and decades ahead," Kluge said. 

zc/sms (AFP, Reuters, dpa, AP)

A homeless resident waits for water from Wells Fargo Technology Services volunteers on July 14, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona.

US: Extreme heat in Phoenix threatens homeless population

US: Extreme heat in Phoenix threatens homeless population

Phoenix, the capital of the US state of Arizona, has suffered a record 18 straight days with temperatures over 43 degrees Celsius. Heat-related hospitalizations and deaths are on the rise, and many of the victims are homeless.
Climate18 hours ago01:51 min
More stories from DW

