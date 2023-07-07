  1. Skip to content
PoliticsSouth Sudan

South Sudan's post-independence journey marked by challenges

Chrispin Mwakideu
1 hour ago

After decades of struggle, South Sudan declared independence from Sudan on July 9, 2011. In the past 12 years, the country has experienced some achievements but still faces formidable obstacles.

https://p.dw.com/p/4TZ9D
A Southern Sudanese man holds a Southern Sudan flag during the referendum on the independence of South Sudan at a polling station in Juba, Southern Sudan, 09 January 2011.
South Sudan became the world's youngest nation after gaining independence in 2011Image: picture alliance/dpa

DW looks at the significant events that have shaped South Sudan since its historic declaration of independence.

Birth of a nation

  • On July 9, 2011, South Sudan gained independence, becoming the world's newest country.
  • Salva Kiir Mayardit was then sworn in as the first president of South Sudan.

The journey begins

  • On July 14, 2011, South Sudan joined the United Nations gaining international recognition as a sovereign state.
  • The Transitional Constitution was adopted after independence to create the groundwork for democratic rule.
    • A huge billboard sign next to a street in South Sudan's capital Juba
    Juba, the capital of South Sudan, is a city undergoing gradual developmentImage: Matthias Tödt/dpa/picture alliance

Economic challenges

  • In 2013, South Sudan experienced a severe economic downturn due to dropping oil prices.
  • Attempts to diversify the economy begin, emphasizing agriculture and non-oil sectors.

Political instability

  • In December 2013, a power struggle between President Salva Kiir and his deputy Riek Machar erupted, escalating into a civil war.
  • Peace treaties were negotiated in the following years, resulting in periods of relative calm followed by renewed clashes pitting government soldiers against rebels backing Machar.

Humanitarian crisis

  • The civil unrest triggered a severe humanitarian crisis, displacing millions and inflicting widespread starvation and suffering
  • International humanitarian groups move in to help afflicted populations.

Peace agreements

  • In 2015, the Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan (ARCSS) was signed, bringing hope for long-term peace.
  • The Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan (R-ARCSS) was signed in 2018, restoring commitment to peace.

Refugee crisis

  • South Sudan's instability led to a massive refugee crisis, with neighboring countries hosting millions of displaced people.
  • Since April 2023, an ongoing armed conflict in Sudan between government troops and the paramilitary RSF has further exacerbated the refugee crisis in South Sudan, with tens of thousands of Sudanese refugees fleeing to South Sudan.

    • Sudan's refugees

Nation-building efforts

  • South Sudan is undertaking reconstruction and infrastructure development projects to improve the nation's foundations.
  • Juba is also implementing educational and healthcare reforms to improve access and quality of critical services.

Justice, peace and reconciliation

  • Truth and reconciliation processes have been set up to address past injustices and promote community healing.
  • Efforts to build institutions for accountability, justice, and reconciliation continue.

2024 election

  • President Salva Kiir has pledged to organize a presidential election in 2024 in which he intends to run. His rival will most likely be Riek Machar.
  • South Sudan strives for long-term peace, political stability and economic progress. The country intends to learn from its past, empower its population and embrace a brighter future.

Edited by: Keith Walker

Unexploded bomblets in Kyiv in July 2022
Live

Ukraine updates: US expected to supply cluster bombs to Kyiv

Conflicts60 minutes ago
