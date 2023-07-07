South Sudan's post-independence journey marked by challenges

After decades of struggle, South Sudan declared independence from Sudan on July 9, 2011. In the past 12 years, the country has experienced some achievements but still faces formidable obstacles.

DW looks at the significant events that have shaped South Sudan since its historic declaration of independence.

Birth of a nation

On July 9, 2011, South Sudan gained independence, becoming the world's newest country.

Salva Kiir Mayardit was then sworn in as the first president of South Sudan.

The journey begins

On July 14, 2011, South Sudan joined the United Nations gaining international recognition as a sovereign state.

The Transitional Constitution was adopted after independence to create the groundwork for democratic rule. Juba, the capital of South Sudan, is a city undergoing gradual development Image: Matthias Tödt/dpa/picture alliance

Economic challenges

In 2013, South Sudan experienced a severe economic downturn due to dropping oil prices.

Attempts to diversify the economy begin, emphasizing agriculture and non-oil sectors.

Political instability

In December 2013, a power struggle between President Salva Kiir and his deputy Riek Machar erupted, escalating into a civil war.

Peace treaties were negotiated in the following years, resulting in periods of relative calm followed by renewed clashes pitting government soldiers against rebels backing Machar.

Humanitarian crisis

The civil unrest triggered a severe humanitarian crisis, displacing millions and inflicting widespread starvation and suffering

International humanitarian groups move in to help afflicted populations.

Peace agreements

In 2015, the Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan (ARCSS) was signed, bringing hope for long-term peace.

The Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan (R-ARCSS) was signed in 2018, restoring commitment to peace.

Refugee crisis

South Sudan's instability led to a massive refugee crisis, with neighboring countries hosting millions of displaced people.

Since April 2023, an ongoing armed conflict in Sudan between government troops and the paramilitary RSF has further exacerbated the refugee crisis in South Sudan, with tens of thousands of Sudanese refugees fleeing to South Sudan. Sudan's refugees To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Nation-building efforts

South Sudan is undertaking reconstruction and infrastructure development projects to improve the nation's foundations.

Juba is also implementing educational and healthcare reforms to improve access and quality of critical services.

Justice, peace and reconciliation

Truth and reconciliation processes have been set up to address past injustices and promote community healing.

Efforts to build institutions for accountability, justice, and reconciliation continue.

2024 election

President Salva Kiir has pledged to organize a presidential election in 2024 in which he intends to run. His rival will most likely be Riek Machar.

South Sudan strives for long-term peace, political stability and economic progress. The country intends to learn from its past, empower its population and embrace a brighter future.

Edited by: Keith Walker

