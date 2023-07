17 hours ago 17 hours ago

The world's youngest country, South Sudan, is celebrating 12 years of independence from Sudan. In that time it has lurched from crisis to crisis and has yet to hold elections. Many people who fled the civil war in the country back then are again on the move — forced out of their new homes in Sudan by the war there. DW reporter Silja Fröhlich met some of them in Bentiu, in the north of the country.