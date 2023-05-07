In South Sudan, land mines threaten lives and livelihoods

ConflictsSouth SudanIn South Sudan, land mines threaten lives and livelihoodsTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsSouth SudanSira Thierij29 minutes ago29 minutes agoThis year, more than 130,000 people have made their way back to South Sudan after years of conflict displaced millions. But now they are confronted with the lurking threat of unexploded land mines and bombs that could go off at any time.https://p.dw.com/p/4Tc1HAdvertisement