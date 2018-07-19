 South Korea′s Park Geun-hye given more jail time over spy funds | Asia| An in-depth look at news from across the continent | DW | 20.07.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Asia

South Korea's Park Geun-hye given more jail time over spy funds

South Korea's former president was sentenced to eight more years over abusing state funds, meaning she now faces a total 32 years in prison. The latest case involved illegal payments from the country's spy agency.

Former South Korean President Park Geun-hye (picture-alliance/dpa/YNA)

A court in South Korea found former President Park Geun-hye guilty on Friday of misusing government funds and interfering in a 2016 parliamentary election.

Park was sentenced to an additional eight years in prison, meaning the 66-year-old now faces a total of 32 years in prison. In April, she was given a 24-year prison sentence after being found guilty of separate corruption and abuse of power charges.

Watch video 01:36
Now live
01:36 mins.

South Korea’s Park jailed for 24 years

The case before the Seoul Central District Court on Friday concerned illegal payments Park received from South Korea's National Intelligence agency, amounting to some 3.3 billion won ($2.9 million; €2.5 million).

"The accused received some three billion won over three years from the three NIS chiefs. Through this crime, the accused caused a considerable amount of loss to the state treasury," said senior judge Seong Chang-ho at the Seoul Central District Court.

The three former NIS chiefs testified that they'd channeled the funds to the former president on her orders, the court said.

Park, who has denied any wrongdoing and described the charges as "politically motivated," was not present in court for the sentencing.

Money allegedly used in boutique

The public money funneled from the spy agency was allegedly used to maintain her private house, fund massage treatments and finance a boutique where Park's close friend Choi Soon-sil had all of Park's clothes made.

Choi was a central figure in the corruption scandal that led to Park's impeachment and criminal convictions. Choi was found guilty of taking advantage of her private ties with Park to extort bribes worth millions of dollars from businesses including Samsung. She is currently serving a 20-year sentence for bribery, abuse of power and meddling in state affairs.

Park was ousted from office in March 2017 following an impeachment vote in parliament and weeks of mass demonstrations calling for her to step down.

rs/kms (AFP, dpa, Reuters)

Watch video 01:03
Now live
01:03 mins.

Samsung rocked by corruption scandals

DW recommends

South Korea indicts former aide of President Park in corruption probe

South Korean prosecutors allege President Park Geun-hye conspired in criminal activities as protests against her continue. The president is protected by prosecutorial immunity though her popularity has plummeted. (20.11.2016)  

South Korea's Choi Soon-sil – the woman who brought down a government

Less than six months ago, the name Choi Soon-sil was all but unknown in South Korea. Today, her face dominates the front pages of the papers and is on the television news everyday. But who is Choi Soon-sil? (13.01.2017)  

South Korean officials raid Samsung, national pension fund offices

South Korean prosecutors have raided the Samsung Group and the offices of the country's national pension fund. The swoop comes amid a scandal involving both organizations, as well as President Park Geun-hye. (23.11.2016)  

South Korea's ex-President Park Geun-hye receives 24-year jail term

A South Korean judge has found the former President Park Geun-hye guilty of abuse of power, as well as the crime of coercion. She has been sentenced to 24 years in prison. (06.04.2018)  

South Korea: Ex-president Park Geun-hye's friend jailed for 20 years for corruption

The verdict against Choi Soon-sil sets the stage for a longer jail term for Park, who is facing similar charges in a separate trial. The court also ordered immediate arrest of Lotte group boss Shin Dong-bin. (13.02.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

South Korea’s Park jailed for 24 years  

Samsung rocked by corruption scandals  

Related content

Südkorea Sewol Untersuchung

South Korean court holds government accountable for 2014 Sewol ferry sinking 19.07.2018

South Korea's government has been ordered to compensate the victims of the 2014 Sewol ferry sinking. It was the first Seoul was found to be liable for the disaster, which killed 304 people, including school children.

Park Geun-hye

South Korea's ex-President Park Geun-hye receives 24-year jail term 06.04.2018

A South Korean judge has found the former President Park Geun-hye guilty of abuse of power, as well as the crime of coercion. She has been sentenced to 24 years in prison.

Südkorea Park Guen-hye

South Korean prosecutors seek 30-year jail term for ex-President Park Geun-hye 27.02.2018

Millions of South Koreans protested for Park Geun-hye's removal from office in response to corruption allegations in late 2016. The country's highest court removed her in March 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT

News bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 