South Korea: Samsung boss receives presidential pardon

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
South Korea's Justice Ministry said billionaire Lee Jae-yong will be "reinstated" to help the country overcome its economic crisis. The Samsung heir was convicted of financial crimes last year.
Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong received a presidential pardon on Friday, the South Korean Justice Ministry announced.
Jae-yong was convicted last year on embezzlement and bribery charges. He is currently out on parole after serving 18 months in prison.
More to follow...
rm/wd (Reuters, AFP)