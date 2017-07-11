 South Korea: Samsung boss receives presidential pardon | News | DW | 12.08.2022

South Korea: Samsung boss receives presidential pardon

South Korea's Justice Ministry said billionaire Lee Jae-yong will be "reinstated" to help the country overcome its economic crisis. The Samsung heir was convicted of financial crimes last year.

Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong

Lee Jae-yong is one of South Korea's wealthiest men

Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong received a presidential pardon on Friday, the South Korean Justice Ministry announced.

Jae-yong was convicted last year on embezzlement and bribery charges. He is currently out on parole after serving 18 months in prison.  

More to follow...

rm/wd (Reuters, AFP)

