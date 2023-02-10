South Korea ends visa limits on Chinese travelers

This raised business concerns as South Korea depends heavily on exports to China.
Seoul defended their curbs saying that the spread of the virus in China was creating concern aver the possible emergence of new variants.
It also accused the Chinese authorities of not being transparent with their COVID data.
South Korea, China issue tit-for-tat COVID curbs
A noted drop in infection rate
South Korea's Vice Interior Minister Kim Sung-ho, who is in charge of disaster and safety management, said the move to lift restrictions came after the number of infections among Chinese arrivals dropped significantly.
When the curbs were first introduced in January, 20% of Chinese travelers to South Korea had tested positive.
Last week only 1.4% of Chinese travelers tested positive on arrival.
Other restrictions, including testing requirements continue to remain in place.
Travelers from China have to produce a negative test before departure and undergo a PCR test upon arrival in South Korea.
Those who test positive are to stay quarantined for a week.