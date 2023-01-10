  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Brazil
War in Ukraine
COVID-19
A Chinese girl outside a testing centre at the airport in South Korea
All Chinese travelers are required to provide a COVID-19 test on arrival in South KoreaImage: Kim Hong-Ji/REUTERS
PoliticsChina

China suspends visas for South Koreans over COVID curbs

15 minutes ago

Beijing has started retaliatory moves against countries which have imposed restrictions on Chinese travelers, with Japan also reportedly targeted.

https://p.dw.com/p/4LwIz

China on Tuesday suspended short-term visas for South Koreans traveling to the country for tourism or business.

It comes after Seoul last month imposed a range of restrictions for Chinese travelers to South Korea following a surge in COVID-19 cases. Those measures included pre-flight testing requirements and visa restrictions.

What China and South Korea say about visas

An online post by the Chineses Embassy in Seoul said Chinese embassies and consulates in Korea would "suspend the issuance of short-term visas for Korean citizens."

It added the measures would be "adjusted again in line with South Korea's removal of the discriminatory entry restrictions on China."

In a phone call, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang told his South Korean counterpart Park Jin he hoped that the "South Korean side will uphold an objective and scientific attitude."

News agency Yonhap reported that Jin had China's top diplomat that the restrictions were being imposed on a "scientific basis."

South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo last month justified the "anti-epidemic measures to prevent the spread of the virus in our country."

The two countries clashed in August of last year over the deployment of the US missile defense system THAAD in South Korea.

Travelers rush to take advantage of China reopening

Travel restrictions on Chinese travelers around the world

China has in the past threatened retaliation against countries imposing COVID-19 tests for Chinese travelers, although China requires travelers to provide the same.
The US and around a dozen other countries currently have such measures in place. Germany has advised against nonessential travel to China

The Kyodo news agency reported Tuesday that Beijing had also stopped issuing visas in Japan after Tokyo tightened rules for arrivals from China.

China reopened its borders for travelers for the first time in three years on Sunday after starting to lift the majority of its "zero-COVID" restrictions in December, following rare mass protests in major cities against lockdown policy. 

los/rt (AFP, Reuters, AP)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Passengers prepare to board a train at a railway station in Beijing, China, on December 8, 2022

What next for China's economy as COVID curbs eased?

What next for China's economy as COVID curbs eased?

While stock markets rallied when Beijing relaxed virus restrictions, many experts think the recovery will be delayed. Between now and then, more trouble is likely for global supply chains and fresh inflation risks.
BusinessDecember 10, 2022
Chinese military jet flying near Taiwan

Chinese, Russian planes enter South Korean air defense zone

Chinese, Russian planes enter South Korean air defense zone

The warplanes all eventually left the zone without violating South Korean airspace, Seoul said. Tokyo also scrambled jets over what Russia described as "air patrols."
PoliticsNovember 30, 2022
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Members of the military work at a camp left by supporters of Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro, outside the Army Headquarters in Brasilia, Brazil, January 9, 2023.

Brazil's state organs slam 'terrorist' pro-Bolsonaro riots

Politics19 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A former MFDC fighter, chest bare, looks at the camera with a serious expression

Rebel conflict in Senegal's Casamance region far from over

Rebel conflict in Senegal's Casamance region far from over

Conflicts20 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A man pulls his animals while others go to salvage their belongings amid rising flood water, following rains and floods during the monsoon season on the outskirts of Bhan Syedabad, Pakistan

Why Pakistan needs help coping with climate disasters

Why Pakistan needs help coping with climate disasters

Nature and Environment21 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Police and climate activists face off in the village of Lützerath

Big coal and the battle for Lützerath

Big coal and the battle for Lützerath

Nature and Environment17 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Frans Timmermans

EU deputy commissioner in Kyiv: Ukraine deserves support

EU deputy commissioner in Kyiv: Ukraine deserves support

Politics13 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Sara Khadem, without a headscarf, looks at a chessboard

Chess star Sara Khadem flees Iran over headscarf rule

Chess star Sara Khadem flees Iran over headscarf rule

SportsJanuary 8, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

President Joe Biden walks along a stretch of the U.S.-Mexico border in El Paso Texas

Biden visits Mexico border in push on migrants

Biden visits Mexico border in push on migrants

Politics14 hours ago01:12 min
More from North America

Latin America

Argentine pesos bills with portraits of characters from the movie "Harry Potter"

Artist uses Argentina's inflation-hit bank notes as a canvas

Artist uses Argentina's inflation-hit bank notes as a canvas

SocietyJanuary 8, 20236 images
More from Latin America
Go to homepage