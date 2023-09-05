  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Gabon
Ukraine
Beethovenfest
Nature and EnvironmentSouth Africa

South Africa: World's largest rhino farm bought by NGO

September 5, 2023

Conservation activists hope to return 2,000 white rhinos to the wild in the coming decade after purchasing the "Platinum Rhino" breeding operation.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Vy1b
A white rhino pictured on the land of the private rhino breeding project in South Africa
Conservation NGO African Parks hope to release 2,000 rhinos into the wild over the next ten yearsImage: Jürgen Bätz/dpa/picture alliance

The world's largest captive rhino breeding farm, situated in South Africa, has been purchased by a conservation NGO.

African Parks said in a statement on Monday that it would take over the 7,800 hectare (19,274 acres) "Platinum Rhino" farm. They said their goal was to rescue the critically endangered species and release the animals into the wild by transporting them to safe and well-managed protected areas across Africa. 

Why was the farm sold?

The Platinum Rhino site which was being run by 81-year-old South African conservationist John Hume, was put up for auction due to financial stress in April of this year. The offer did not receive much interest.

Hume told the AFP news agency that over the years he had spent around $150 million (€139.5 million) on his project to save one of the world's largest mammals from extinction.

Security and surveillance were the biggest cost considerations, according to the businessman.

"I've used all my life savings spending on that population of rhinos for 30 years. And I finally ran out of money," Hume told the AFP in April.

African Parks said it was approached by "numerous concerned individuals from the conservation sector" to help find a way of averting a possible "conservation crisis."

"African Parks had no intention of being the owner of a captive rhino breeding operation with 2,000 rhino. However, we fully recognize the moral imperative of finding a solution for these animals so that they can once again play their integral role in fully functioning ecosystems,” said Peter Fearnhead, CEO of African Parks.

Fearnhead described the scale of the undertaking as "simply enormous, and therefore daunting," but added that "it is equally one of the most exciting and globally strategic conservation opportunities."

Rhino 911: South Africa takes poaching by the horn

NGO says it is up to the task

According to African Parks, the organization has experience in effectively managing protected areas and has carried out wildlife translocations "at scale."

This has included bringing rhino back to Rwanda, Malawi and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The NGO manages 22 protected areas across the African continent and now plans on phasing out the breeding program and returning the 2,000 southern white rhino to the wild over the next 10 years.

"We will be working with multiple governments, funding partners and conservation organisations, who are committed to making this rewilding vision a reality," Fearnhead said.

Kenyan community gives safe haven to rhinos

South Africa's poaching crisis

South Africa is home to around 80% of the world's rhinos and has been in the grip of a poaching crisis.

Each year poachers slaughter hundreds of rhino just for their horns, which are highly sought after on black markets in Asia. The price of rhino horn comes at an estimated $60,000 (€55,628) per kilogram, rivaling that of gold and cocaine and is used in traditional medicine and aphrodisiacs.

The horn itself consists mainly of hard keratin, the same substance found in human finger nails.

Last week the South African government said that it recorded a slight decline in the number of rhinos killed for their horns in the first half of 2023.

Poachers killed 231 rhinos in the first six months of the year compared to 259 in the same period last year, according to South African officials, representing an 11% decrease nationwide.

kb/dj (AFP, DW sources)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Two white rhinos at Kruger National Park

Rhino poaching declines in South Africa amid crackdown

Rhino poaching declines in South Africa amid crackdown

The number of rhinos killed by poachers at Kruger National Park dropped by half as part of a downward trend nationwide. But authorities said demand for illegal rhino horn persists.
Nature and EnvironmentAugust 1, 2023
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Kim Jong Un shakes hands with Vladimir Putin

Ukraine updates: Kim to hold arms talks with Putin, says US

ConflictsSeptember 5, 2023
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A boat with migrants is crossing the Mediterranean.

Tunisia: New hotspot for sub-Saharan migration to Europe

Tunisia: New hotspot for sub-Saharan migration to Europe

MigrationSeptember 5, 202303:13 min
More from Africa

Asia

This undated photo, released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency, shows a test launch of strategic cruise missiles

What's behind North Korea's 'nuclear attack' drills?

What's behind North Korea's 'nuclear attack' drills?

ConflictsSeptember 4, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

A man with a black painted face holds a microphone on stage.

Rammstein sexual assault allegations: A timeline

Rammstein sexual assault allegations: A timeline

CultureSeptember 5, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Protesters stand in the middle of a brick street in the Hague, Netherlands holding up signs and Ukrainian flags

Netherlands: The refugees from Ukraine who now are in limbo

Netherlands: The refugees from Ukraine who now are in limbo

MigrationSeptember 4, 2023
More from Europe

North America

Nevada Burning Man Festival 2023

Burning Man festival hit by heavy rain

Burning Man festival hit by heavy rain

SocietySeptember 3, 202301:42 min
More from North America

Latin America

People stand on a hilltop overlooking Lima, setting up large green nets to catch fog

Peru's water shortage: Meet the fog-catchers of Lima

Peru's water shortage: Meet the fog-catchers of Lima

ClimateSeptember 4, 202306:25 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage