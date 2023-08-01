  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Niger
Ukraine
Women's World Cup
Nature and EnvironmentSouth Africa

Rhino poaching declines in South Africa amid crackdown

26 minutes ago

The number of rhinos killed by poachers at Kruger National Park dropped by half as part of a downward trend nationwide. But authorities said demand for illegal rhino horn persists.

https://p.dw.com/p/4UeDc
Two white rhinos at Kruger National Park
South Africa says gaining ground against rhino poachersImage: Christoph Schöne/Zoonar/picture alliance

South Africa recorded a slight decline in the number of rhinos killed for their horns in the first half of 2023, authorities said on Tuesday.

Poachers killed 231 rhinos in the first six months of the year compared to 259 in the same period last year, the Environment Ministry said.

That represents an 11% decrease nationwide.

Rhino deaths halved at Kruger National Park

At the world-famous Kruger National Park, the number of rhinos killed by poachers this year almost halved to 42.

Environment Minister Barbara Creecy said it was "no secret" that the rhino population at Kruger National Park "has been severely battered through almost 20 years of poaching."

But increased surveillance and dehorning programs — where a rhino's horn is safely removed by rangers so poachers have no incentive to kill it — have driven some poachers instead to turn their focus to provincial parks and private reserves.

"This is why you see a displacement to other areas," Creecy told reporters.

In the eastern province of KwaZulu-Natal, for example, the number of rhinos killed by poachers in the first half of this year actually increased by 10 compared to last year.

Four white rhinos at Kruger National park in South Africa
Rhino poaching fell by almost half at Kruger National ParkImage: Christoph Schöne/Zoonar/picture alliance

Authorities crack down on illegal poaching

South Africa is home to around 80% of the world's rhinos.

Nearly half of Africa's critically endangered black rhinos live in the country and the world's largest population of near-threatened white rhinos.

But continued demand for rhino horns in Asia means the threat of poaching persists, the Environment Ministry said. Rhino horn is considered an aphrodisiac in traditional medicine.

South African authorities have increased anti-poaching measures in recent years, including requiring new South African National Parks employees have to take a lie detector test amid concerns that some workers might be working with poachers.

Creecy attributed the overall downward trend in poaching to the "incredible work" of rangers and law enforcement agencies.

Wildlife academy in South Africa helps fight poaching

zc/lo (Reuters, AFP)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Eco Africa Vorschaubilder

Working together to save the black rhino

Working together to save the black rhino

The Sera Wildlife Conservancy brought three rival ethnic groups together to protect their natural resources. Now, they're joining forces to save the critically endangered black rhino.
Nature and EnvironmentJuly 14, 202205:59 min
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Members of security services investigate a damaged office building in the Moscow City

Ukraine updates: Moscow says drone hit finance center tower

Conflicts12 minutes ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

An ECOWAS worker walks past a stage before a press conference

ECOWAS: A West African work in progress

ECOWAS: A West African work in progress

Politics2 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Rescue workers inspect the site after a bomb blast in Bajaur district, in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

Pakistan blast: How did we get here?

Pakistan blast: How did we get here?

Terrorism3 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Hamburger Hafen Containerterminal Symbolbild Rezession

Germany: Once again the 'sick man' of Europe?

Germany: Once again the 'sick man' of Europe?

Business7 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Slawomir Mentzen speaks at an event organized by Confederation Liberty and Independence in Warsaw, June 24, 2023

Poland's far-right Confederation party set to be kingmaker

Poland's far-right Confederation party set to be kingmaker

Politics3 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Israelis protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to overhaul the judicial system.

Israel sees 30th week of judicial reform protests

Israel sees 30th week of judicial reform protests

PoliticsJuly 30, 202301:36 min
More from Middle East

North America

Sami Baig, a Texas high-school student and member of the student-led March for Our Lives advocacy group fighting for better gun laws, sits at a table in front of a school.

School shootings: Texas tries to boost security

School shootings: Texas tries to boost security

Society4 hours ago03:00 min
More from North America

Latin America

Linda Caicedo celebrates a goal with her arms outstretched.

Linda Caicedo: Colombian superstar lighting up World Cup

Linda Caicedo: Colombian superstar lighting up World Cup

SportsJuly 31, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage