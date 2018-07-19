South Africa prepares for BRICS summit

South Africa's government is gearing up to host the tenth BRICS annual summit in Johannesburg on July 25-27, 2018. South Africa, which holds the rotating chair for 2018, hopes to strengthen its local economy by cooperating better with BRIC partner countries.

Ramaphosa wants to rebuilt trust

For South Africa's new president, Cyril Ramaphosa, the summit is an opportunity to present his ambitious reform plans to the international community. Under his predecessor Jacob Zuma, South Africa lost its economic supremacy in Africa.

Despite the country's considerable potential, it slid into a political crisis triggered by corruption scandals and abuses of power. Ramaposa replaced Zuma as president in February, nine years after the ruling party stalwart was elected to lead the country.

Chinese President Xi Jinping kicked off his four-nation Africa trip in Senegal on July 21 2018.

Ramaphosa wants to use the meeting in Johannesburg, which Russian President Vladimir Putin, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and China's President Xi Jinping are expected to attend, to strengthen the confidence of foreign investors in South Africa and to demonstrate how the country has changed politically.

"Honestly, in recent years, South Africa has lost ground in domestic and foreign policy," said Philani Mthembu, Executive Director of the Institute for Global Dialogue, a South African think tank.

"Now [Ramaphosa] can set out his priorities that the Department of International Relations has hammered out," Mthembu told DW.

That doesn't mean, however, that South Africa is moving away from its traditional partners, such as the European Union and the United States.

"Rather it shows that BRICS is an important element of South African policy," Mthembu said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to Rwanda from July 22 to 23 2018 marked the first ever to the East African country by a Chinese leader.

Show more initiative

Believing that many global institutions are too dominated by the West, the BRICS group of countries want to develop their own institutions.

The New Development Bank – founded in 2014 – aims to make emerging economies more independent of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank. The bank, which grants loans for public and private infrastructure and sustainable development projects, that will be discussed at the summit.

The Shanghai-based bank has already approved loans for projects in China, India, Brazil and South Africa. Brazil has expressed an interest in strengthening the institution and promoting more projects.

But leaders won't just discuss economic issues at the BRICS summit.

"It will also be about good governance, as well as joint approaches to science and education projects," said South African BRICS expert Ari Sitas.

South Africa wants to counter earlier criticism that it hasn't be involved enough in developing projects and initiatives.

Chinese President Xi Jinping kicked off his four-nation Africa trip in Senegal on July 21 2018.

Support vaccine research

According to Sitas, South Africa's proposals for the BRICS summit also include the creation of a vaccine research center in Africa to develop vaccines against diseases such as malaria, HIV and tuberculosis. Energy and environmental issues – such as the reduction of fossil fuels – as well as the creation of a BRICS gender and woman forum are also on the agenda.

"Ramaphosa brings new energy, but he hasn't had a chance to propose other ideas that bear his signature," Sitas told DW.

The power relations within the BRICS group are unbalanced – South Africa's economic output is quite low, China is the driving force.

"China plays a major role and has done much in terms of infrastructure in Africa in the past decade," said Mthembu. China alone contributes nearly two-thirds of the group's total economic output.

"If China were to fail, that would have a big impact on other countries, but what's important is that all decisions are made unanimously – that balances the power gap," he said.

A new metro line is to be built in the Chinese city of Luoyang with a loan granted by the New Development Bank set up by BRICS countries.

BRICS on probation

But that is one of the reasons why there is a will for further cooperation, Jakkie Cilliers from the South African Institute for Security Studies told DW. "Everyone is trying to benefit from the special relationship with China," he said.

And that's also why BRICS is important for South Africa. "We only contribute about three percent to BRICS's economic performance, but we are considered by our partners as the leading nation in Africa," said Cilliers.

South Africa is China's largest trade partner in Africa.

Xi, ahead of his arrival for the BRICS summit, signed 15 bilateral deals with Rwanda, including loans and grants worth million of dollars, during a visit to the country in east Africa. The Chinese president's Africa trip began in Senegal and his last stop is the Indian Ocean island of Mauritius.

How emerging donors are transforming the foreign aid industry New players in development assistance Despite signs of slowing growth, the scope and scale of emerging donor activity has increased markedly over the past few years. According to a study conducted by global development platform Devex, emerging donors could contribute close to 20 percent of total foreign aid by 2020, up from an estimated 7-10 percent in 2012.

How emerging donors are transforming the foreign aid industry The rising dragon With a 2013 foreign aid budget of $7.1 billion (5.93 billion euros), China is not only by far the biggest emerging donor, it's also the sixth-largest in the world. Reaching 121 countries, Beijing’s program has a clear Africa focus and is a key element of its diplomatic and economic push into the continent. Almost half of China’s overall foreign aid goes towards infrastructure projects.

How emerging donors are transforming the foreign aid industry Sustained aid growth? The Devex report, which surveyed nearly 1,000 development executives, says emerging donors will continue to boost their foreign aid spending over the next decade. "We are taking efforts to increase steadily the size of our ODA [Official Development Assistance] for several years," the deputy government director for ODA South Korea said in the report.

How emerging donors are transforming the foreign aid industry United Arab Emirates on the rise In 2013, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) recorded the largest jump in its development assistance among all donor governments — a staggering 435 percent increase. The bulk of UAE's foreign aid goes to majority-Muslim countries, particularly in the Middle East and North Africa. The Gulf State is also a major donor to humanitarian crises as far as the Philippines and the Central African Republic.

How emerging donors are transforming the foreign aid industry Donor profiles: Russia and Turkey Russia's re-emerging foreign aid program focuses on health and education and is considered a by-product of its familiarity with the medical and school systems of its development partners in the former Soviet Union. However, Western sanctions over Ukraine begin to take their toll. In Turkey, things look brighter: Ankara's ODA rose more than threefold to $3.4 billion between 2010 and 2014 alone.

How emerging donors are transforming the foreign aid industry Changing of the guards? The Devex report looked at funding strategies and priorities of eight emerging donors: the BRICS economies (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) as well as South Korea, the United Arab Emirates and Turkey. At the 2017 BRICS meeting last month in China, the emerging donors urged "developed countries to honor their Official Development Assistance commitments in time and in full."

How emerging donors are transforming the foreign aid industry Focus close to home Even as they contend that their foreign aid programs have global ambitions, emerging donors generally direct the vast majority of their funding toward neighboring regions. India, UAE and South Africa have a particularly sharp focus on their home regions. China, Russia and South Korea are the exceptions to this trend.

How emerging donors are transforming the foreign aid industry Peace building, democracy and governance Albeit having considerably lower aid flows than its peers, South Africa has been aggressively positioning itself as an emerging donor over the past decade, directing nearly all its budget to the continent — 70 percent alone goes towards the Southern part of Africa. According to the Devex report, priorities are peace building, democracy and governance as well as humanitarian assistance. Author: Benjamin Bathke



It is unclear how BRICS will continue in the long term. Next year's summit is due to take place in Brazil, which is facing presidential elections in October 2018.

"The test for BRICS is whether it can survive political change at the respective national levels," said Sitas. "BRICS is still at the beginning and still trying to find out what the cooperation really means."