Jacob Zuma

Jacob Zuma is a South African politician.

Jacob Zuma is a South African politician born on Arpil 1, 1942 to a poor family. Zuma joined the African National Congress (ANC) in 1959 and was imprisoned alongside Nelson Mandela in Robben Island during the apartheid era. He was first elected South African president in 2009. His political career has been rocked by numerous corruption scandals. He was forced to resign in 2018.

STOCKHOLM 20190530 Agnes Jebet Tirop, Kenya, vinner damernas 5000m under torsdagens Diamond Legue-tävlingar i friidrott på Stockholms Stadion. Foto Fredrik Sandberg / TT kod 10080

AfricaLink on Air - 22 October 2021 22.10.2021

The Tigray conflict in Ethiopia escalates +++ Former South African president Jacob Zuma lays charges against a chief state prosecutor +++ The Africa YouthConnekt summit wraps up in Accra, Ghana +++ Tributes continue for Kenyan running star Agnes Tirop who was killed last week
Former president Jacob Zuma addresses the press at his home in Nkandla, KwaZulu-Natal Natal Province, Sunday, July 4, 2021. Zuma told hundreds of supporters gathered outside his rural estate that he is appealing his 15-month prison sentence and impending arrest by police. South Africa’s top court, the Constitutional Court, last week sentenced Zuma to prison for defying a court order that he should testify before a commission investigating allegations of rampant corruption when he was president from 2009 to 2018. (AP Photo/Shiraaz Mohamed)

South Africa's top court upholds ex-leader Jacob Zuma's sentence 17.09.2021

A majority of justices dismissed former President Jacob Zuma's attempt to overturn his prison sentence as "litigious skullduggery". His imprisonment triggered the worst unrest of South Africa's post-apartheid era.
10.9.2021, Conakry******* Guinea's Junta President Col. Mamady Doumbouya, centre, is heavily guarded by soldiers after a meeting with ECOWAS delegation in Conakry, Guinea Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. The junta that seized power in Guinea has ordered the central bank to freeze all government accounts in an effort to secure state assets and preserve the country's interest and comes as a delegation of West African officials from the regional economic bloc known as ECOWAS arrives Friday in Guinea's capital, to meet with the military officers who toppled President Alpha Conde. (AP Photo/ Sunday Alamba)

AfricaLink on Air — 16 September 2021 16.09.2021

ECOWAS leaders meet over Guinea coup++France kills Islamic State leader in Sahel++South Africa's opposition goes to court over former President Jacob Zuma's parole
In this Frame grab former South Africa President Jacob Zuma, appears on a screen virtually from the correctional service facility Estcourt, in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, Monday July 19, 2021, where his corruption trial resumes. The trial continued more than a week after Zuma's imprisonment for contempt of court in a separate case set off rioting. (South Africa Judiciary via AP)

South Africa: Jacob Zuma released from prison on medical parole 06.09.2021

The former South African president underwent surgery in early August and could even be allowed to be treated at home, prison authorities said. The decision was welcomed by supporters but slammed by critics.
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa visits a shopping centre which was damaged after several days of looting following the imprisonment of former South Africa President Jacob Zuma in Durban, South Africa, July 16, 2021. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

S.Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa testifies at corruption probe 12.08.2021

President Cyril Ramaphosa justified remaining a part of ex-President Jacob Zuma's government, saying he tried to fight graft from the inside. He testified that corruption during Zuma's tenure weakened state institutions.
Former South African President Jacob Zuma stands in the dock after recess in his corruption trial in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, May 26, 2021. Phill Magakoe/Pool via REUTERS

South Africa: Jacob Zuma transferred to hospital from prison 06.08.2021

Just days before his corruption trial is set to resume, the 79-year-old former South African president has been hospitalized. There is no reason for alarm "yet," his allies say.
11.07.2021 | JOHANNESBURG, July 11, 2021 (Xinhua) -- A man stands outside a looted shop during a protest against the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma in Johannesburg, South Africa, July 11, 2021. The South African police said on Sunday that they have arrested 62 people in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng Province as people protested against the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma. TO GO WITH S. African police arrest 62 after violent protests (Photo by Yeshiel/Xinhua)

South Africa: Most looted shops still shut 02.08.2021

Two weeks after several South African provinces were hit by a wave of deadly violence, the process of rebuilding destroyed infrastructure and reopening the scores of looted shops has yet to begin.
People stand with placards as South African President Cyril Ramaphosa visits a shopping centre which was damaged after several days of looting following the imprisonment of former South Africa President Jacob Zuma in Durban, South Africa, July 16, 2021. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

AfricaLink on Air - 19 July 2021 19.07.2021

Nigeria puts states on COVID alert +++ Kenya counts cost of fuel tank er explosion +++ SA ex-president Zuma court case continues +++ Zimbabwe's attorney sculptor casts vaccination into stone +++ Cameroon's maternal health care woes +++Olympic preview
Former president Jacob Zuma addresses the press at his home in Nkandla, KwaZulu-Natal Natal Province, Sunday, July 4, 2021. Zuma told hundreds of supporters gathered outside his rural estate that he is appealing his 15-month prison sentence and impending arrest by police. South Africa’s top court, the Constitutional Court, last week sentenced Zuma to prison for defying a court order that he should testify before a commission investigating allegations of rampant corruption when he was president from 2009 to 2018. (AP Photo/Shiraaz Mohamed)

South Africa: Zuma lawyers try to delay new corruption trial 19.07.2021

The state accuses Zuma of bribery, fraud and money laundering in a $2 billion weapons contract with French company Thales in the late 1990s. He denies all the charges.
Former South African President Jacob Zuma stands in the dock after recess in his corruption trial in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, May 26, 2021. Phill Magakoe/Pool via REUTERS

South Africa: Jacob Zuma's graft trial to resume despite unrest 18.07.2021

The corruption trial of the former South African president is set to resume despite violence that shook the country this week. The court will hold a virtual session to "avoid disruption."
A member of the military patrols as the country deploys army to quell unrest linked to jailing of former President Jacob Zuma, in Soweto, South Africa, July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

South Africa: Ramaphosa says he won't allow 'anarchy' 16.07.2021

Security agencies in South Africa say they have identified the alleged instigators of the violence in the country. President Cyril Ramaphosa said he will visit the worst-hit province as violence in the country eases.
Soldiers patrol outside a shopping mall in Vosloorus, east of in Johannesburg, South Africa, Wednesday, July 14, 2021. South Africa's rioting continued Wednesday as police and the military struggle to quell the violence in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal provinces. The violence started in various parts of KwaZulu-Natal last week when Zuma began serving a 15-month sentence for contempt of court. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

South Africa will deploy 25,000 troops to help quell unrest 15.07.2021

Defense chiefs in South Africa have decided to mobilize 25,000 troops in a bid to bring an end to days of violence and looting in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng provinces.

DW Business - Europe & America 14.07.2021

EU unveils 'transformational' Green Deal policies - Zuma riots: Army to protect South African businesses

Businesses suffer as South African rioting flares 14.07.2021

Thousands of businesses in Africa's most developed economy were forced to close as looting and vandalism spread throughout the country during a lethal coronavirus third wave
July 9, 2021*** Supporters of former South African President Jacob Zuma block the freeway with burning tyres during a protest in Peacevale, South Africa, July 9, 2021. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Opinion: South Africa's deadly unrest, looting reveals state failures 14.07.2021

South Africa has been rocked by the worst violence in years, triggered by the jailing of former President Jacob Zuma. The reasons behind the looting and rioting, however, go much deeper, says Claus Stäcker.
DW Business - Africa

DW Business - Africa 14.07.2021

Zuma riots: Army to protect South African businesses - EU unveils 'transformational' Green Deal policies - European Central Bank developing 'digital euro'
