Jacob Zuma is a South African politician.

Jacob Zuma is a South African politician born on Arpil 1, 1942 to a poor family. Zuma joined the African National Congress (ANC) in 1959 and was imprisoned alongside Nelson Mandela in Robben Island during the apartheid era. He was first elected South African president in 2009. His political career has been rocked by numerous corruption scandals. He was forced to resign in 2018.