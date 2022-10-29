  1. Skip to content
King Misuzulu Zulu receives the certifcate of recognition from South African President Cyiril Ramaphosa in Durban on October 29, 2022
Zulu King Misuzulu is now formally head of the South Africa's largest ethnic group of 11 millionImage: Rajesh Jantilal/AFP
SocietySouth Africa

South Africa cements new Zulu king's rule

49 minutes ago

King Misuzulu was formally declared the head of the country's most influential traditional monarchy at a ceremony in Durban. The new king will first need to repair royal family ties after a bitter succession feud.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Iq3n

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Saturday formally crowned the country's new Zulu King, ending a lengthy legal wrangle over who would take the throne.

Forty-eight-year-old Misuzulu Zulu was officially named head of South Africa's largest ethnic group at a colorful ceremony in the coastal city of Durban.

The formalities included Ramaphosa handing over a giant framed certificate in front of tens of thousands of people — mostly Zulus dressed in their traditional attire and carrying shields and clubs.

"You have picked up the mighty spear that has fallen. May your steady hand guide and bring stability to the kingship of AmaZulu," Ramaphosa said.

"Our king, is indeed officially the King of the Zulu nation and the only king of the Zulu nation," he added to loud applause.

King Misuzulu vows to help heal wounds

After taking his oath, the new king vowed to promote "peace and reconciliation" and to "be a catalyst" for the development of the country.

A long grey feather stuck out from the king's hair, while a bunch of black feathers was arranged on the back of his head as he sat on a throne covered in leopard skin.  

Head of the Anglican church in South Africa Archbishop Thabo Makgoba dabbed holy oil on the king's hands, face and head as crowds looked on.

"As you embark upon your reign as king ...I believe you are being called to step up and emulate the highest traditions of your ancestors," said Makgoba.

Zulu regiments, chant praise for King Misuzulu during his coronation in Kwa-Nongoma, South Africa, on August 20th 2022
Zulu King Misuzulu's coronation took place in August but still needed the green light from the South African governmentImage: Phill Magakoe/AFP

Misuzulu ascended the throne once held by his late father, Goodwill Zwelithini, who died in March 2021 — after more than 50 years on the throne.

The new monarch was crowned in a customary celebration in August but still needed official recognition from Ramaphosa to fully access government resources and support.

Official ceremony ends campaign by rivals for title 

Misuzulu's formal appointment comes after a year of bitter feuding over the royal succession that has spilled into the courts.

King Zwelithini left six wives and at least 28 children but designated his third wife as regent in his will.

The queen however died suddenly a month after Zwelithini, leaving a will naming Misuzulu as the next king — a development that did not go down well with other family members.

Another faction, which includes some of his late father's other wives and some of his siblings from the other palaces, recognized King Zwelithini's first-born son Prince Simakade as king.

They launched a monthslong legal battle to have their chosen successor appointed. which was rejected.

The tussle took a tragic turn when an aide to the king was killed by unknown gunmen as he returned from a party last month.

South Africa's Zulu nation crowns new king

Traditional, non political role

The Zulu monarch does not have formal political power but is hugely influential as a custodian of the ethnic group's traditional customs and land.

The king controls vast swaths of land, estimated at about 3 million hectares, in KwaZulu-Natal under an entity called the Ingonyama Trust.

The Zulus are 11 million strong, making up nearly a fifth of South Africa's population of 60 million people.

Among the delegates were two of South Africa's ex-presidents, Jacob Zuma and Thabo Mbeki, along with King Mswati III of Africa's last absolute monarchy, Eswatini, who is an uncle to the new Zulu king.

Zulu kings are descendants of King Shaka, the 19th-century leader still revered for having united a large swath of the country as the Zulu nation, which fought bloody battles against the British colonizers.

mm/wd (AFP, Reuters)

