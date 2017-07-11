South Africa: Zulu king's aide killed by 'unknown gunmen'

The chief adviser and confidant to South Africa's new Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini has been killed after attending a traditional ceremony, a local official said Sunday.

Dumisani Blasius Khumalo's death comes amid a bitter succession battle in the Zulu royal family following the death of King Zwelithini last year.

The conflict has seen three princes vie for the position and while Misuzulu Zulu was crowned king last month, a rival prince is still contesting the decision.

What do we know about the killing?

Khumalo, who was 76 years old, was killed by unknown gunmen on Saturday night shortly after attending the traditional Reed Dance in Nongoma, Sihle Zikalala, a member of the regional legislature, said in a statement.

Local media reported that Khumalo was attacked as he approached his residence.

It is unclear whether his killing is related to the succession spat. But Khumalo was responsible for settling disputes within the Zulu community.

Security had been stepped up after opponents of the new ruler had issued threats and predicted a "bloodbath" if the celebration went ahead.

King MisuZulu described his grief, saying "my heart is very sore that something like this has happened to us."

"Those who committed this crime, I swear to God they will be found."

Khumalo's son Daluxolo told local media that his father had no enemies.

"He was very loyal to the royal family and he worked closely with MisuZulu's father before," said Khaya Ndwandwe, a Zulu culture expert.

What is the latest on the succession battle?

King Misuzulu was crowned king of the Zulus last month and is expected to be certified by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in the coming months.

He took the title despite a legal objection by the first wife of the late king, which was rejected.

Another son of the late king, Prince Smakade, who was born out of wedlock, filed an emergency lawsuit this week claiming he was the rightful heir.

Smakade has called on Ramaphosa to recognize him as Zulu king instead of MisZulu.

Brothers of Goodwill Zwelithini also claimed the throne for another contender.

What is the Reed Dance?

The Reed Dance is a centuries-old ritual where girls present themselves to the king of Zulus.

Around 50,000 people attended Saturday's ceremony in the small town of Nongoma, a Zulu stronghold in the southeastern KwaZulu-Natal province.

At the ceremony, the new king called for "peace and unity (to) prevail" in the royal house.

The Zulus are South Africa's largest ethnic group, which numbers 11 million, almost one in five of the country's population.

With material from Agence France-Presse