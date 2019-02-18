 South Africa: Dozens killed in devastating floods | News | DW | 25.04.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

South Africa: Dozens killed in devastating floods

More than 1,000 people in South Africa have had to leave their homes after heavy rains and flooding caused buildings to collapse and toppled electric wires. The weather service has warned that more rain is on the way.

Floodwaters wash through a property near Durban, South Africa (picture-alliance/dpa/AP/TT)

Floodwaters wash through a property near Durban, South Africa

Around 70 people have been killed and some 1,000 displaced due to flooding in South Africa's KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) and Eastern Cape provinces.

"We're now told that the number [of fatalities] is getting to around 70. The final figure will be released during the day," the KZN's acting premier, Sihle Zikalala, told media.

Heavy rains have lashed the southeastern part of the country for days — flooding roads, collapsing buildings, blocking sewer lines and toppling electric wires.

Michelle van Niekerk, a resident of the coastal town of Manzimtoti, told reporters how her neighbors' houses disappeared before her eyes.

"When we looked around the gate, which was still standing, there was nothing left behind the gate, their cars, their garage everything was obviously down the hill," van Niekerk said. "We were flabbergasted."

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa pledged government funds for those affected by the flooding on Wednesday.

Read more: One year after the water crisis, Cape Town recovers from tourism drought

Damage to roads and buildings following flooding in Chatsworth, South Africa (Getty Images/AFP/R. Jantilal)

Torrential rains and flash floods ripped through buildings near the port city of Durban

More rain expected

South Africa's Weather Service warned that more heavy rain and strong winds are expected to hit the area on Thursday.

Bob Scholtz, a climate expert at the University of Witwatersrand, told DW that extreme weather is becoming more and more common in South Africa and that climate change is to blame.

We have seen an increase in the frequency of climate-related disasters in the last few years. And that's not only floods like this one, but also giant fires and drought as well," Scholtz said.

"All of these are climate extremes and there has certainly been an uptick in these in South Africa," he added.

DW's Thuso Khumalo contributed reporting from Johannesburg.

Watch video 02:52

Companies cash in during South Africa’s rolling blackouts

rs/ng (AFP, dpa)

Every day, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up for the newsletter here.

DW recommends

Weather forecasters put climate change on their maps

There was a time when weather presenters were all about rain, sunshine and areas of high pressure. Now the climate is changing, so are their jobs. Many see it as their role to help raise awareness. (04.04.2019)  

One year after the water crisis, Cape Town recovers from tourism drought

One year after Cape Town's water crisis, tourists are coming back to South Africa's "Mother City." But is the water crisis entirely averted? Sertan Sanderson reports from Cape Town. (21.03.2019)  

Church roof collapse kills 13 in South Africa

Heavy storms caused a church roof to collapse near Durban, killing 13 and injuring 16 others. Some had been staying at the church overnight when the incident happened. (19.04.2019)  

A gay imam's quiet revolutionary Islam in South Africa

A South African imam has been trying for 20 years to change misconceptions about Islam. Muhsin Hendricks is gay, and he believes that homosexuality is not only compatible with Islam, but also integral to it. (31.10.2016)  

Durban: Lessons to learn in urban renewal and regeneration

South Africa's third-largest city is becoming popular with tourists, as it shakes off its old reputation. But does the city's regeneration program reach those who need it the most? Sertan Sanderson reports from Durban. (18.02.2019)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Companies cash in during South Africa’s rolling blackouts  

Related content

Stadterneuerung von Durban

Durban: Lessons to learn in urban renewal and regeneration 18.02.2019

South Africa's third-largest city is becoming popular with tourists, as it shakes off its old reputation. But does the city's regeneration program reach those who need it the most? Sertan Sanderson reports from Durban.

Südafrika Attacken auf weiße Farmer

South Africa: The unknown impact of land reform 15.10.2018

More than two decades after the end of apartheid in South Africa, the unequal distribution of land remains. The government wants to rectify that, but the experts say there are more pressing issues.

Südafrika Waldbrände

Fires and worst storm in decades kill nine people in South Africa 08.06.2017

Three days of storms have unleashed devastating fires across South Africa's Western Cape. Nine people have been killed and some 10,000 displaced.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  