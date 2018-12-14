 Weather forecasters put climate change on their maps | Environment| All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 04.04.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Environment

Weather forecasters put climate change on their maps

There was a time when weather presenters were all about rain, sunshine and areas of high pressure. Now the climate is changing, so are their jobs. Many see it as their role to help raise awareness.

Screenshot Youtube - Moderator Kenyena Mollen (Youtube)

Though it was a couple of years ago, weathercaster Anju Singh clearly recollects the message she delivered to camera when unexpected heavy rains started pounding and destroying crops in parts of India.

"We convinced farmers to do water harvesting, so at least water was not wasted and could be used later when there is scarcity," Singh told DW. "Because the pattern has totally changed."

As has the job of a weather forecaster. When she started out almost 15 years ago, "the role of weather presenters was just to talk about the weather forecast," Singh said. "But now they are educators and a kind of bridge between (the) masses and the scientists."  

She is a senior presenter at DD Kisan, the agriculture television channel with India's public service broadcaster Doordarshan. She's also a member of Climate without Borders, a global network of weather presenters from more than 100 countries pushing to include more climate change talks in their daily work.

Kenyena Mollen, another member and weather presenter at the Uganda Broadcasting Corporation (pictured above) says there is plenty of work to be done.

"We've seen there have been extreme events that weren't there in the past," she told DW. "Yet the public is not aware of such information."  

That's where people like her and Singh can make a difference.

"TV meteorologists are unique in that they have an ongoing conversation with the public," Bernadette Woods, Emmy Award-winning meteorologist and director of Climate Central's Climate Matters program, told DW. "In many cases, they're the only scientists the public ever sees."

Climate Matters provides tools that enable meteorologists and journalists to better inform the public about the impacts of global warming. In 2017, they partnered with the World Meteorological Organization in a campaign to engage weather presenters and climate communicators.

Watch video 04:11

Farmers insuring themselves against climate change

Farmers as the target group

While for many people around the world, weather watching might be about deciding on how to dress or what to do on a given day, for those living from the land, forecasting can make the difference between saving the crop by harvesting earlier than planned or letting the rain spoil it. 

Nonetheless, in India, where agriculture employs almost 60 percent of the country's workers, Singh says convincing farmers about the perils of global warming is hard work. The most effective way, she adds, is to alert them to correlations.

Burning crop residues, for instance, leads to heat accumulation in the atmosphere and produces polluting smoke that may affect farmers' health.

"We have to think of smarter ways of communicating and convincing people," Singh said.

Woods agrees: "We've got this big global issue, but we feel it locally. So when you can make that connection, it's pretty powerful."

Watch video 06:15

Working with nature

More time, more science

Extreme weather events, which Woods says are how most people now experience climate change, can help weather forescasters raise the issue. 

"We know that climate change is changing our weather and that gives the opportunity for the TV meteorologists to make those connections for their public," Woods said.

"For example, when there's a heavy rain event or when heat is breaking records, they can really tie that to climate science."

In the case of heat waves, for example, the link with climate change is usually relatively easy to explain. But as Friederike Otto, acting director of Oxford University's Environmental Change Institute, explains, most extreme weather events respond to a much more complex combination of factors.

And that makes the job trickier. "It's a challenge to provide accurate climate change information that is visually appealing, and that you can talk about in five minutes or less," Otto said. 

As far as she's concerned, an ideal weather forecast would not offer pure facts, but bring science closer to the public. At the same time, providing the audience with a solid scientific basis would enable them to correctly interpret the facts and figures related to weather and climate change. 

Peru Anwohner in Wasserflut in Lima (picture alliance/dpa/AP Photo)

Climate change can play a role in extreme weather events, but it's often not the only cause

Mollen is no stranger to the reality of short airtime, and would also like weather forecasters to receive financial freedom to spread the message in person among the country's less privileged. 

"As weather presenters we should be able to go out in the field and reach out to people unable to watch TV or even unable listen to radio," she said. "Making the public aware is the best way to achieve the change we all seek."

Taking the politics out of the weather

One freedom Mollen enjoys though is the fact that weather presenters in Uganda are not under political pressure when it comes to reporting on climate change. The same goes for India, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly supports a national shift toward sustainability.

"Now in India, the government is very conscious about it [climate change]," Singh said. "And weather presenters are considered an important part of this whole movement." 

That isn't the case in the US, however, where Woods says "the biggest challenge" weather forecasters  currently face is that climate change "has become a political issue." 

But she, together with hundreds of TV weather forecasters from around the world, is doing her best to move the issue out of the political arena and put it more squarely in the spotlight.

  • Storm in Brooklyn, New York City

    Weather forecasting improves as weather events intensify

    Seven days ahead

    Weather forecasting has improved massively. 40 years ago meteorologists could only predict weather for the next two or three days. Today weather can be predicted reliably for seven days. But forecasters also give monthly and seasonal predictions. These can be tremendously important for agriculture. If a severe storm is predicted ahead of time, farmers can prepare.

  • Welttag der Meteorologie (ECMWF)

    Weather forecasting improves as weather events intensify

    Models and mathematics

    Weather is forecast with the help of supercomputers that predict the weather using complex mathematical models and current weather conditions. Some centers for weather prediction take account of up to 900 million global points. For the prediction, the world is split up into grids with grid points spaced 9 km apart.

  • European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts

    Weather forecasting improves as weather events intensify

    Pooling data across borders

    In 1975 several European states decided to share their data to improve the forecast. They set up the “European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecast” (ECMWF). Today the centre has 22 member states, 12 co-operating countries and some of the world's most modern supercomputers.

  • Stormy weather at the seaside

    Weather forecasting improves as weather events intensify

    Taking more elements into account

    Roughly a year and a half ago the centre expanded its weather models. Before, they were based on atmospheric predictions. Now the forecasts take more elements into account, such as ocean and land data. This makes them more reliable. With the weather changing due to climate change, forecasts are changing too. Scientists still cannnot link climate change and weather change exactly.

  • India Cyclone Ockhi (picture-alliance/AP Photo/R. Kakade)

    Weather forecasting improves as weather events intensify

    Life or death predictions

    Scientists are sure that climate change intensifies extreme weather events. Heatwaves are even hotter, hurricanes are more intense. That means weather forecasting today is also about saving lives and protecting property. If the forecasts are more exact and data is available faster, people can prepare better for severe weather events.

  • Thunder and lightning in Görlitz, Germany

    Weather forecasting improves as weather events intensify

    Very hard to predict

    Thunder and lightning are very hard to forecast and becoming more intense. It is impossible to predict exactly where lightning will strike. However, this might well improve. The ECMWF is working on predicting lightning within a 50 km range.

  • Storm Eleanor in France

    Weather forecasting improves as weather events intensify

    More time to prepare

    In general, weather forecasting will continue to improve. By 2025 reliable weather forecasts might cover 10 days instead of the seven that are possible today. That could well mean three extra days to prepare for storms and extreme weather.

    Author: Lisa Hänel


DW recommends

Extreme weather: Between deluge and drought, freshwater sources are struggling to replenish

Worldwide, heavy rainfall and flooding are wreaking havoc from Mozambique to the US. At the same time, ancient water sources are drying up. On World Water Day, DW looks at extreme weather's threat to freshwater sources. (22.03.2019)  

How foul air in India is putting people's lives in danger

Air pollution in India has reached dangerous levels, killing at least one out of every eight persons, according to a recent study. Experts are urging the government to act fast. Murali Krishnan reports. (11.12.2018)  

Social entrepreneurship for sustainable farming in India

A farming community in the northern Indian hill state of Uttarakhand is getting a boost through a unique initiative that helps farmers interface with the market directly. (16.01.2018)  

Weather forecasting improves as weather events intensify

Since satellites started recording weather data in the 1970s forecasting has taken a huge step forward. It isn't just about sun or rain any more. It's about giving people more time to prepare for extreme weather events. (23.03.2018)  

WWW links

India at a glance

Friedrike Otto

WMO: weather reports from future

Climate Matters

Climate without Borders

DD Kisan

Uganda Broadcasting Corporation

Audios and videos on the topic

Promoting urban farming in Uganda's schools  

Farmers insuring themselves against climate change  

Working with nature  

Related content

Klimawandel in Bangladesch

Climate change poses dire challenges for Bangladesh 14.12.2018

Bangladesh is one of the countries most vulnerable to climate change. Extreme weather events there have already been wreaking havoc on the people there. They're also causing a shift in migration and poverty patterns.

Dürre in Thar Pakistan

PM Khan's adviser: 'Pakistan vulnerable to water problems' 07.12.2018

Pakistan is among the Asian nations most affected by extreme weather events on account of global climate change. DW spoke to the Pakistani PM Imran Khan's adviser on climate change about the problems facing the country.

Griechenland | Waldbrände

Climate change sets the world on fire 24.08.2018

In 2017, parts of Europe, Canada and the US were ravaged by wildfires on an unprecedented scale. In 2018, new records are being set around the world as hot, dry temperatures and fires become the new normal.

Advertisement

audio

Themenbild Living Planet

Subscribe to DW's environment podcast

DW's half-hour radio show and podcast Living Planet makes the environment matter to you.  

Global Ideas

Berlin Schüler im Klimastreik (Getty Images/AFP/O. Andersen)

'We can make a difference'

Thousands of kids have walked out of class for a global day of climate action. DW spoke to some of the strikers.  

Eco@Africa

DW eco@africa Sendung 155 (DW)

Quote of the week

"My dream is to have every citizen in Juba realize that a cleaner environment has greater dividends for all of us and that we will have a cleaner Juba." – Nhial Majak Nhial, Juba's former deputy mayor  