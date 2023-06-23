  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Titanic sub
China
Russia's war in Ukraine
CatastropheSouth Africa

South Africa: 31 dead in methane blast at disused gold mine

21 minutes ago

Although the blast took place over a month ago, details are only now being revealed. Authorities said the victims are believed to be "zama zamas," or illegal miners, from the tiny mountain kingdom of Lesotho.

https://p.dw.com/p/4SzTc
A file image showing two zama zamas working inside an abandoned mine shaft in South Africa
Unregistered miners, or "zama zamas," scour abandoned mine shafts in South Africa to extract gold and other resourcesImage: Kim Ludbrook/dpa/picture alliance

At least 31 people are believed to have died in a methane explosion at an abandoned gold mine in South Africa last month, officials said on Friday.

The incident occurred on May 18 in a ventilation shaft at the Virginia gold mine outside Welkom, some 260 kilometers (160 miles) from Johannesburg.

But the details of what the government called "a unique and strange situation" are only now coming to light.

Government planning search operation

South Africa's Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) determined that methane levels were abnormally high in the ventilation shaft of the mine and an explosion had occurred.

"It is currently too risky to dispatch a search team to the shaft. However, we are considering various options to speedily deal with the situation," the DMRE said.

The victims are believed to be "zama zamas," or illegal gold miners, from neighboring Lesotho.

Thousands of "zama zamas" work in South Africa, scouring abandoned mines for gold and other minerals. They often work in dangerous conditions.

Scouring the earth for precious scraps

"We are receiving reports that other suspected illegal miners have assisted in retrieving in at least three bodies, so 28 are believed to still be underground," a DMRE spokesperson told the AFP news agency.

According to the mineral resources department, the mine was previously owned by Harmony Gold — chaired by Patrice Motsepe, one of South Africa's richest men and the brother-in-law of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa — but has been abandoned since the 1990s.

Lesotho calls for bodies to be repatriated

Lesotho's Foreign Ministry said it had alerted South Africa's High Commission in Maseru as early June 10, but it was unclear why South Africa only announced the incident weeks later.

A spokesperson for Lesotho's prime minister said the country is now in talks with South Africa to retrieve the bodies and bring them home.

Makhabane Peete, a traditional chief from the Berea district where most of the victims hailed from, spoke on behalf of the bereaved families and said he had lost six of his men.

"We don't want anything more than just to have those bodies retrieved and repatriated, that's all we are asking for," he said.

zc/rs (Reuters, AFP, AP)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Different stages of water purification shown in four bottles. In the background are seen containers of a device, that turns poisonous waste water of mining into clean drinking water.

Purifying acid mine drainage water

Purifying acid mine drainage water

An inventor in South Africa has developed a method to purify acid mine drainage into drinkable water. He believes it has the potential to solve South Africa’s water shortage challenges.
Nature and EnvironmentMay 10, 202302:02 min
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Bundestag plenary on June 23, 2023

German parliament reforms skilled work immigration law

Politics6 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Electoral posters of the top two presidential candidates in the 2018 election, Julius Maada Bio and Samura Kamara

Sierra Leone gears up for crucial election

Sierra Leone gears up for crucial election

PoliticsJune 22, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

A woman tending plants in a garden

Aging India sees boom in senior living

Aging India sees boom in senior living

Society4 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Kazakh President Tokayev and his German counterpart Steinmeier are seen together

Germany and Kazakhstan aim to deepen partnership

Germany and Kazakhstan aim to deepen partnership

Politics22 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Aerial view of a rusty blue boat crammed with hundreds of migrants

Migrants seek answers after Greece boat disaster

Migrants seek answers after Greece boat disaster

Catastrophe20 hours ago03:28 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Sign in Hebrew points to the left and a road wiinding up a hill in the occupied West Bank

West Bank: On track to a collision?

West Bank: On track to a collision?

Politics4 minutes ago
More from Middle East

North America

external

Cricket swarm invades city in US state of Nevada

Cricket swarm invades city in US state of Nevada

OffbeatJune 20, 202302:07 min
More from North America

Latin America

A woman affected by Suzano eucalyptus producing methods looks outside a window in her home

Greenwashing concerns: Is Brazil paper company sustainable?

Greenwashing concerns: Is Brazil paper company sustainable?

Nature and EnvironmentJune 22, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage