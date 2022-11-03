  1. Skip to content
South African police officer holding a rifle
The South African Police Service believes the bodies had been moved to the location where they were discovered but do not suspect foul playImage: AP Photo/picture alliance
CrimeSouth Africa

S. Africa: Police launch probe after bodies found near mine

31 minutes ago

Authorities suspect the bodies were moved where they were discovered by security officers. Police believe the men are illegal miners.

https://p.dw.com/p/4J2Vl

Police in South Africa have launched an investigation following the discovery of 21 bodies near a mine in the town of Krugersdorp, west of Johannesburg.

According to a police statement, 19 bodies were initially discovered on Wednesday followed by another two bodies on Thursday morning.

"We can confirm that this morning our search and rescue team went back to the scene and, as they were searching, they discovered two more bodies. They retrieved them from an open shaft,'' police spokeswoman Brenda Muridili said Thursday.

Security officers made the grim find at the privately owned mine after receiving an anonymous call.

Dead men suspected of being illegal miners

It's suspected the deceased were illegal miners, known locally as "zama zamas."

Police said that according to preliminary investigations it would appear the bodies had been moved to the location where they were found.

While the cause of death has yet to be determined, police said, "No foul play is suspected at this stage."

The town of Krugersdorp which is situated on South Africa's gold mining belt has gained notoriety in recent years due to the violence involved with illegal mining operations in the area.

In July eight women who had been shooting a music video were raped and robbed at an abandoned mine.

The incident sparked angry protests against illegal miners with xenophobic undertones, with locals blaming immigrants from neighboring countries of being involved.

Police consider "zama zama" gangs to be extremely dangerous and are known to be well armed and are frequently involved in battles with rival groups.

Anti-immigrant protests in South Africa

kb/sms (AP, dpa)

Olaf Scholz boarding plane to China

Germany's Olaf Scholz's visit exposes EU rifts over China

Politics3 hours ago
