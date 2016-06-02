 Somalia′s new president promises peace | Africa | DW | 17.05.2022

Africa

Somalia's new president promises peace

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud faces many challenges: From the fight against militant organization al-Shabab to a potential famine threatening millions of Somalis. Is he the right man for the job? DW takes a look.

Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud speaks after his election win at the Halane military camp in Mogadishu

Mohamud vows to transform Somalia into 'a peaceful country that is at peace with the world'

Hassan Sheikh Mohamud is the first Somali president to win a second term.

A member of the powerful Hawiye clan, Mohamud entered politics in 2011 when he founded the Union for Peace and Development Party.

His 2012 presidential election victory raised hopes of stability for a country beset by an Islamist insurgency.

Mohamud's government was the first to be given global recognition and billions in foreign aid since the collapse of Siad Barre's authoritarian regime in 1991.

Somalians have not forgotten that Mohamud's previous term was marked by corruption scandals and political turmoil.

What about political accountability?

Political analyst Mohamed Mubarak was skeptical of improvement.

"The incoming president used the state to enrich himself and his friends during his term," Mubarak told DW.

No accountability mechanisms have been put in place since then, Mubarak added, "so there is no reason to expect them to act differently this time."

Mohamud was replaced by Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, popularly known as Farmajo, in 2017. It was the start of a bitter rivalry between the pair of politicians.

But at his swearing-in ceremony, Mohamud struck a conciliatory note, hailing his predecessor for enabling a peaceful transfer of power and promising to "heal any grievances."

Medical workers carry the body of a civilian

Somalians hope that having a legitimate government will bring back a measure of stabilty

A president willing to compromise?

Mohamud also vowed to unite his country.

"Our priority is to move country forward together and we no longer want political grievances after elections," he said.

"We want to solve all the outstanding issues through dialogue and in a peaceful manner," he added before going on to say that he will focus on political and social reconciliation.

Samira Gaid, executive director of the Mogadishu-based Hiraal Institute, who described the new president as a "technocrat" with strong analytical skills, believed that Mohamud is a man willing to take advice from others.

She said he did not have a "winner takes it all" mentality.

Omar Mahmood, senior analyst for Somalia of the International Crisis Group (ICG), echoed that sentiment.

"If we look back at Hassan Sheikh Mahmoud's previous tenure, he seemed more open to consultation and compromise than the recent administration," Mahmood told DW.

"That's really the key step because progress on the other fronts is not going to happen unless you have political reconciliation."

Humanitarian catastrophe unfolding in Somalia

Somalis hope for peace and stability

Violent protests broke out in February 2021, when Farmajo tried to extend his rule by decree after his term ended and no elections were held.

The demonstrations plunged the country into further domestic strife and political factionalism.

Now that a clear winner emerged on May 15 in the long-delayed polls, hopes are up for calmer times ahead.

But reconciliation among Mogadishu's political elite will not be enough.

"There is still an unsettled relationship between the federal government and the member states," expert Mahmood pointed out.

"Certain states were very antagonistic against the previous government. Those allied to the former administration might find themselves on the other side of that fence."

While the new president promised not to pursue retaliatory policies, it remained to be seen how he would act "when it comes down to the issues."

The election results left many Somalis with mixed feelings.

Mohamud Ibrahim, a resident of the capital, said he was somehow relieved to have a new government, after the impasse of the last year.

"That doesn't mean that I'm happy about the new leadership. I was a staunch supporter of the outgoing president Farmajo," he told DW.

Anab Abdi hoped that the election will benefit the country: "We need unity among our people to get security, peace and developments in our country."

A US soldier standing in fron of a military plane

US troops are about to return to Somalia

Peace through dialogue

Achieving peace after decades of violence is one of the stated aims of the president.

"Somalia still faces a massive insurgency from the al-Shabab movement, which has exploited the electoral dynamics to really become a bit more emboldened," analyst Mahmood said. "

This is something that's been going on for 15 years and has plagued multiple administrations."

According to the analyst, military efforts have failed.

"We would propose that there needs to be at some point some dynamic around reconciliation with the group," he said, adding that it was hard to see how this may come about soon.

On May 16, a day after the Somali election, US President Joe Biden ordered thereestablishment of a US troop presence in Somalia to help local authorities combat al-Shabab, reversing an order by his predecessor Donald Trump.

Biden's decision was announced by a senior American official, who pointed out that it was not taken in connection with Mahmoud's election.

A mother and her children in Smalia

The drought has affected many millions in Somalia

More help from the international community

"I don't think the timing is coincidental at all," expert Mahmood said.

Foreign partners in general had shown their displeasure at the delayed electoral cycle.

"It seems like they were just waiting for this to conclude before kind of moving back with some of their programs in Somalia," he added.

Somalia's international partners welcomed the election of President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell urged Mohamud to appoint a government quickly and to undertake "serious efforts of reconciliation" and much-needed security, economic and political reforms.

The heavily indebted country was at risk of losing access to a three-year $400 million (€380 million, £321 million) aid package from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which was set to expire on May 17 if a new administration was not in place by then.

Over 70% of the drought-stricken land's population live on less than $1.90 a day.

A Somalian man sifting through a mountain of trash

70% of Somalians live on less than $1.90 a day

Cautious optimism

How far the international community, especially the West, will be willing to support the new administration, remained to be seen.

A certain "fatigue" has set in, after so many years of unresolved crises, said Mahmood.

"We have to be realistic about where Somalia is on the worldwide rankings and priorities," he explained.

Nevertheless, the election closed a prolonged and divisive electoral cycle.

Somalia now had a legitimate and functioning government, said the analyst, adding with cautious optimism:

"The bar was kind of low, honestly, but that's positive in itself: to close a chapter and make a fresh start going forward."

Mohamed Odawa contributed to this article
Edited by Keith Walker

  • Somalia Mehr als 260 Tote nach Doppel-Anschlag in Mogadischu (Reuters/F. Omar)

    Mogadishu — city of extremes

    In the face of terror

    The truck was loaded with explosives and detonated at a busy junction in the heart of Mogadishu in the afternoon of September 14, 2017. The explosion of the bomb killed at least 276 people and injured hundreds more. It was the worst terror attack in the history of Somalia. Nearly three decades of civil war and terror have also robbed the population of its resilience to drought.

  • Malnourished child being fed by her mother (DW/S. Petersmann)

    Mogadishu — city of extremes

    Fighting starvation - a Somali reality

    Xamdi is a child of Somali nomads and has been in the nutrition ward of Mogadishu's Banadir Hospital since the beginning of August. Her mother feeds her with the peanut-based 'Plumpy’Nut' paste to avoid severe acute malnutrition. Xamdi is three years old and only weighs seven kilograms. Most kids in Germany in the same age group weigh twice as much. About 800,000 Somalis are facing starvation.

  • A child with a bandaged head and hand which hold the needle and feeding tube (DW/S. Petersmann)

    Mogadishu — city of extremes

    Collapsed health system - even in the capital

    This boy recovers in the bed next to Xamdi. He is fighting pneumonia, one of the all too common infections caused by chronic malnutrition and overcrowded conditions in Mogadishu's refugee camps. His hands are wrapped in paper to prevent him from pulling out his feeding tube. Banadir Hospital is the biggest public clinic in the capital, but even here the collapse of the health system is visible.

  • Children and a woman stand amongst makeshift tents held together by pieces of cloth (DW/S. Petersmann)

    Mogadishu — city of extremes

    Mogadishu - city of refugees

    Mogadishu is full of makeshift homes. Many nomads and countryside dwellers are determined to stay. They have fled civil war, terror, violence and hunger. The city's population has swollen to nearly 2.5 million. At least 600,000 are officially regarded as 'internally displaced people'.

  • Makeshift tents in an IDP camp (DW/S. Petersmann)

    Mogadishu — city of extremes

    Camp life takes a heavy toll

    The congested and unhygienic living conditions in the camps are a health hazard. Acute respiratory tract infections and diarrhea are common diseases among Mogadishu's internally displaced population. Life in the makeshift camps is a daily struggle for the next meal and the next bucket of water.

  • Two children sit back to back on a rock (DW/S. Petersmann)

    Mogadishu — city of extremes

    Life in waiting

    There is not much to do inside the camps but to sit and wait. Many children don't have access to education. Most makeshift camps lack playgrounds or other recreational spaces.

  • Two men walk;a motorbike-rider and a car drive through a street between ruined buildings (DW/S. Petersmann)

    Mogadishu — city of extremes

    City of ruins

    There is much hardship outside the camps, too. The old part of Mogadishu is particularly pockmarked by nearly three decades of internal conflict. But there are also signs of new beginnings.

  • A group of young men take a 'selfie' in Peace Park (DW/S. Petersmann)

    Mogadishu — city of extremes

    Selfie time

    Early September 2017: These youngsters are having a good time in Mogadishu's Peace Park. All of them are students, all of them express faith in the new government of western-backed President Mohamed. One of them wants to become a civil aviation engineer. He says: "It is much safer here than five years ago." Five years ago al-Shabab ruled the capital. Today the extremists send suicide bombers.

  • A poster at the entrance to Peace Park tells visitors to leave behind their weapons (DW/S. Petersmann)

    Mogadishu — city of extremes

    No hand grenades

    Right at the entrance to Peace Park, visitors are reminded to leave behind Kalashnikovs, knives, hand grenades and pistols.

  • Crowds in the foreground and boats in the water at Liido beach (DW/S. Petersmann)

    Mogadishu — city of extremes

    The happening place

    Liido beach draws huge crowds especially after Friday prayers. People meet to dance and play soccer. Soccer is hugely popular in Somalia. Young lovers meet to court each other. Mogadishu's Liido beach was deserted under al-Shabab's brief rule of the capital.

  • A street with two minarets in the background (DW/S. Petersmann)

    Mogadishu — city of extremes

    Reconstruction in full swing

    The international community has started to invest in rebuilding Somalia's shattered state. Reconstruction is most visible in the capital. This new street was built with Turkish help. Turkey has also set up a huge military base in Mogadishu to train Somali soldiers.

  • A woman walks past a fenced villa under construction (DW/S. Petersmann)

    Mogadishu — city of extremes

    Walls and fences

    New villas spring up throughout town. Somalia's returning diaspora invests in Mogadishu's booming property market. So do politicians and other strongmen. Many of the new buildings are surrounded by high blast walls and concertina wire to fend off terrorists, criminals and rivals.

  • A street lined with houses as seen from above (DW/S. Petersmann)

    Mogadishu — city of extremes

    Green Zone

    The airport region has become the expats' hub. Like Baghdad and Kabul, Mogadishu has a green zone. The United Nations and most of the returning diplomatic missions live and work in the vast compound which has developed around Mogadishu's International Airport. It is fenced off and guarded by African Union troops.

  • The painted front of a beauty salon shows pictures of beauty products, dresses, henna adorned hands and feet (DW/S. Petersmann)

    Mogadishu — city of extremes

    City of murals

    Most of Mogadishu's shopfronts sport hand-painted murals which add some much-needed color to a city slowly rising from its ruins.

  • An advert shows two women posing in matching purple robes (DW/S. Petersmann)

    Mogadishu — city of extremes

    Online shopping

    Modern billboards are also conquering the streets, advertising online shopping for Arab fashion or application details for private educational institutions.

  • Women and girls look into the camera (DW/S. Petersmann)

    Mogadishu — city of extremes

    Not for all

    The city's new attractions are out of reach for the many displaced people and the poor. Somalia's progress and stability will depend on the state's ability to win the trust of its people. Right now nearly seven million people, which is about half the country's population, depend on humanitarian aid.

  • Young men sit in the ruins of a building (DW/S. Petersmann)

    Mogadishu — city of extremes

    Youth bulge

    More than half of Somalia's population is under 18. The majority of citizens were born after the overthrow of Mohamed Siad Barre in 1991 — the pivotal event that caused the country to become a failed state. The capital's youth, if not engaged meaningfully, often feel disenfranchised, adding to Somalia's continued vulnerability.

    Author: Sandra Petersmann


