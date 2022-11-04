  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
China and Germany
War in Ukraine
Iran protests
Cellphone video of fighting in central Hiran province in September
The Somali government has ramped up its targeting of al-Shabab as the group continues to kill civilians Image: Xinhua/IMAGO
ConflictsSomalia

Somalia forces kill at least 100 al-Shabab members

20 minutes ago

The heavy losses incurred by al-Shabab come after multiple car bombings were recently claimed by the group in Mogadishu.

https://p.dw.com/p/4J50U

Somali forces and its allies killed at least 100 al-Shabab members during fighting in the central province of Hiran, the Somali Defense Ministry said Friday.  

Defense Ministry spokesperson Abdullahi Ali Anod said the clashes happened on Thursday in the villages of Garas Magan and El Hareeri. 

Somalid Defense Minister Abdullahi Mohamed Noor said the areas surrounding El Hareeri have been seized by the government following the fighting.    

Al-Shabab claimed it killed dozens of members of the Somali military during the fighting. The Islamist group also said the US launched an air strike during the battle, killing several of its militants.

The Somali government launched a new offensive in August against al-Shabab with the help of clans known as Macawisley. The US has also aided the Somali government in their anti-terrorism efforts. 

Somalia: Terrorist car bombs kill over 100

Clashes following twin deadly bombings in Mogadishu 

The heavy losses by al-Shabab come after the group claimed responsibility for multiple deadly car bombings in the capital of Mogadishu over the weekend. The attacks, which occurred in front of the Ministry of Education building in the center of the city, killed at least 120 people. 

The twin bombings on Saturday were the worst incident the Horn of Africa nation has witnessed since 2017. Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud called on the international community to send medical help to the country following the attacks.

Al-Shabab, which is linked to international terrorist organization al-Qaeda, first emerged in 2006. The group aims to overthrow the Somali government and replace it with an Islamic theocracy based on the principles of Sharia law.  

wd/es (Reuters, dpa)

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Chinese President Xi Jinping receives German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

Germany's Scholz urges China to use 'influence' on Russia

Politics5 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

The burial mask of Egyptian Pharaoh Tutankhamun

Tutankhamun tomb discovery is 100 years old

Tutankhamun tomb discovery is 100 years old

History6 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

South Koreans watch a news report showing a rocket launching

Is North Korea building to another nuke test?

Is North Korea building to another nuke test?

Conflicts21 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Symbolbild: Krankenhaus Deutschland

How to save Germany's hospitals

How to save Germany's hospitals

HealthNovember 3, 2022
More from Germany

Europe

A man walks past two trailers full of wood in the forest in Polany, Slovakia, September 23, 2022

Slovakia: Firewood back as energy crisis bites

Slovakia: Firewood back as energy crisis bites

Climate3 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Benjamin Netanyahu

Benjamin Netanyahu: Long-time premier's comeback in Israel

Benjamin Netanyahu: Long-time premier's comeback in Israel

PoliticsNovember 3, 2022
More from Middle East

North America

Interior of an Eastern European grocery store in Cleveland Ohio

US midterms also a vote on support for Ukraine

US midterms also a vote on support for Ukraine

Politics7 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Macaws sit on a tree in the Amazon rainforest in Manaus, Amazonas State, Brazil

Germany wants to revive fund to save Amazon rainforest

Germany wants to revive fund to save Amazon rainforest

Nature and EnvironmentNovember 2, 2022
More from Latin America
Go to homepage