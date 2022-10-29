  1. Skip to content
A view shows smoke rising following a car bomb explosion at Somalia's education ministry in Mogadishu
A view shows smoke rising following a car bomb explosion at Somalia's education ministry in MogadishuImage: ABDIHALIM BASHIR/REUTERS
TerrorismSomalia

Mogadishu hit by two car bombs

56 minutes ago

Witnesses and police reported two large blasts in the Somali capital not far from government offices. Numerous people are believed to have been injured and killed in the attack.

https://p.dw.com/p/4IpeK

Two huge explosions rocked Somalia's capital Mogadishu on Saturday, police confirmed.

Numerous people are believed to have been injured and killed in the blast, although an exact figure was not immediately known.

What we know so far

The blasts occurred in the Zobe district and appeared to target the Education Ministry.

"Two car bombs hit the walls of the ministry," police captain Nur Farah told Reuters news agency.

The Foreign Ministry is also located in the same area.

The explosions left "scores of civilian casualties," national police spokesman Sadiq Dodishe told state media. Initial reports indicate at least 10 people were killed — including independent journalist Mohamed Isse Kona.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility, although the  Islamist group al-Shabab routinely carries out bombing and gun attacks in Mogadishu and other areas.

City targeted in deadly attacks

The site where Saturday's blasts took place was also the scene of a devastating truck bombing in 2017. The attack, which was claimed by al-Shabab, killed over 500 people.

The members of the militant extremist group also previously stormed Somalia's Education Ministry in 2015.

The Somali government and the United States launched a new offensive against al-Shabab. Washington has described the group as one of al-Qaida's deadliest organizations, while Somalia's government has described the operation as a "total war" against the group.

rs, zc/jcg (Reuters)

A women drinks water at a water distribution point at Muuri camp in Baidoa, Somalia

Somalia's 'pending nightmare:' Millions at risk of famine

Somalia's 'pending nightmare:' Millions at risk of famine

If nothing is done within days, people in Somalia will start dying, according to the Red Cross. Experts say that lessons from previous famines have to be learned to prevent mass casualties.
Food SecuritySeptember 14, 2022
Bay of Sevastopol with Russian military vessels visible

Updates: Russia suspends UN-brokered grain deal with Ukraine

Conflicts7 hours ago
Africa

A statue of Yennenga, a warrior princess of the medieval Dagomba kingdom, comes to life in the theater play 'Visions of a Return.'

Trapped in a Munich museum, a princess dreams of Africa

Trapped in a Munich museum, a princess dreams of Africa

Theater3 hours ago02:02 min
Asia

A women looks at a smartphone screen with Whatsapp logo visible

India tightens grip on social media

India tightens grip on social media

Politics6 hours ago
Germany

Cottbus refugees from Ukraine arriving

Ukraine's refugees push German cities to their limits

Ukraine's refugees push German cities to their limits

Politics8 hours ago
Europe

The French government is keeping the price of electricity down for households but not for companies, making it difficult for them to stay competitive, especially those that use a lot of electricity.

French companies call for energy price cap

French companies call for energy price cap

Nature and Environment7 hours ago03:18 min
Middle East

Shirin Neshat Iranian artist.

Shirin Neshat: 'Biggest uprising since Islamic revolution'

Shirin Neshat: 'Biggest uprising since Islamic revolution'

EqualityOctober 28, 2022
North America

The man who broke into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's house and attacked her husband reportedly shouted "Where's Nancy."

Biden condemns attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband

Biden condemns attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband

Politics6 hours ago02:11 min
Latin America

Supporters of Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro talk with supporters of Brazil's former President and presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva

Brazil: Bolsonaro's 'economic miracle' claims don't hold up

Brazil: Bolsonaro's 'economic miracle' claims don't hold up

Politics5 hours ago
