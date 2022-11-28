  1. Skip to content
A Somali soldier standing guard at a parade to commemorate the police force's 71st anniversary
According to the UN, more than 613 civilians have been killed and more than 940 injured in violence this year in SomaliaImage: Noe Falk Nielsen/Zuma Press/imago images
ConflictsSomalia

Somalia: Al-Shabab militants attack key hotel in Mogadishu

2 hours ago

The attack comes amid a new offensive by the Somali government against the terror group, which controls large parts of central and southern Somalia.

https://p.dw.com/p/4KA4q

Al-Shabab militants on Sunday attacked a hotel popular with government and security officials in the Somali capital Mogadishu, authorities in the conflict-ravaged country said.  

Security forces were trying to flush out the armed assailants from the hotel, police spokesperson Sadik Dodishe told state media.

He added that scores of people were rescued from the Villa Rose hotel, which is located near the presidential palace in the capital's secure central area. 

"A team of Al-Shabab fighters attacked a commercial hotel in Bondhere district tonight," Dodishe said in statement, adding, "The security forces are engaging in an effort to eliminate them."

Witnesses said there were loud explosions followed by gunfire at the site.

It was not immediately clear if there were any casualties.

The attack comes amid a new offensive by the Somali government against the terror group, which controls large parts of central and southern Somalia.

Humanitarian catastrophe unfolds in Somalia

Who are the al-Shabab?

Al-Shabab, which means "the Youth," aims to overthrow Somalia's federal government in Mogadishu and seize power.

It wants to enforce a strict interpretation of Shariah, or Islamic law, across the country.

The terror group has previously carried out public stoning and amputations of suspected adulterers and thieves.

It also prohibits the shaving of beards for men and has banned entertainment such as music and movies.

The group's leadership officially pledged allegiance to al-Qaeda in 2012.

The US State Department has designated al-Shabaab a foreign terrorist organization.

In focus: How Al-Shabab makes money

Somalia sees rise in attacks

Despite being weakened by the counterterrorism efforts of the African Union-led peacekeeping mission, al-Shabab regularly carries out attacks in Somalia.

It frequently targets hotels and restaurants, as well as military bases for government troops and foreign peacekeepers.

Last month at least 120 people were killed in two car bombings at a busy junction in Mogadishu.

According to the UN, more than 613 civilians have been killed and more than 940 injured in violence this year in Somalia, mostly caused by improvised explosive devices (IEDs) attributed to al-Shabab.

The figures represented an increase of 30% over last year. The casualty figures are the highest recorded since 2017.

sri/ar (AP, AFP, Reuters)

Police and protesters are pictured during some clashes in Shanghai on November 27, 2022

China anti-lockdown protesters call for Xi to step down

Society5 hours ago
