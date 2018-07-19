 Somali president begins three-day visit in Eritrea as diplomatic relations thaw | Africa | DW | 28.07.2018

Africa

Somali president begins three-day visit in Eritrea as diplomatic relations thaw

Somali President Mohamed Abduallahi Mohamed began his three-day visit to Eritrea, where he will meet with President Isaias Afwerki. He is the first Somali president to enter Eritrea in 15 years.

Bildkombo l Somalischer Präsident Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed und Eritreische Präsident Isaias Afwerki

Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed arrived in the Eritrean capital of Asmara on Saturday to kick off his three-day visit in a bid to normalize relations.

It is the first visit by a Somali president to Eritrea, one of the world's most isolated nations, since it gained independence from Ethiopia in 1993. The two nations have not had diplomatic ties in nearly 15 years.

Abdinur Mohamed, a spokesman for the Somali president, said on Twitter that the country "is ready to write a new chapter of its relations with Eritrea."

Economic and security concerns are at the top of the agenda, as well as "regional issues of interest to both countries," Eritrea's information ministry said.

Yemane Meskel, Eritrea's information minister, said the three-day visit came at the invitation of Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki, who has led since the country's independence. Meskel wrote on Twitter that the leaders "have already held a summit," sharing photos of the meeting.

Previous Somali administrations have accused Eritrea of supporting the Somalia-based al-Shabab extremist group. Eritrea, which remains under United Nations sanctions, has denied it, saying the accusations were concocted by Ethiopia.

Progress in the Horn of Africa

The visit by the Somali president comes weeks after Eritrea and Ethiopia signed a peace agreement.

Ethiopia announced it would fully accept the terms of a 2000 peace agreement that it previously refused to honor. The move officially marked the end of a military stalemate in a border war that killed tens of thousands.

Read more: Peace between Ethiopia and Eritrea will promote democracy

The thaw between Eritrea and Ethiopia began under reformist new Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who came to power earlier this year. Ahmed has already called for the UN sanctions against Eritrea to end.

The UN secretary general has indicated that the sanctions could be obsolete.

The improved relations are of great interest to the Gulf States just across the Gulf of Aden and the Red Sea. They have been already competing for influence in the African nations along one of the world's biggest shipping lanes, including Somalia and Eritrea.

The United Arab Emirates has tried to help mend relations between Eritrea and Ethiopia. The Persian Gulf country has also set up a military base in Eritrea's port of Assab after a Saudi-led coalition launched a war against Shiite rebels in Yemen in 2015. 

  • Somalia Mehr als 260 Tote nach Doppel-Anschlag in Mogadischu (Reuters/F. Omar)

    Mogadishu - city of extremes

    In the face of terror

    The truck was loaded with explosives and detonated at a busy junction in the heart of Mogadishu in the afternoon of September 14, 2017. The explosion of the bomb killed at least 276 people and injured hundreds more. It was the worst terror attack in the history of Somalia. Nearly three decades of civil war and terror have also robbed the population of its resilience to drought.

  • Malnourished child being fed by her mother (DW/S. Petersmann)

    Mogadishu - city of extremes

    Fighting starvation - a Somali reality

    Xamdi is a child of Somali nomads and has been in the nutrition ward of Mogadishu's Banadir Hospital since the beginning of August. Her mother feeds her with the peanut -based 'Plumpy’Nut' paste to avoid severe acute malnutrition. Xamdi is three years old and only weighs seven kilograms. Most kids in Germany in the same age group weigh twice as much. About 800,000 Somalis are facing starvation.

  • A child with a bandaged head and hand which hold the needle and feeding tube (DW/S. Petersmann)

    Mogadishu - city of extremes

    Collapsed health system - even in the capital

    This boy recovers in the bed next to Xamdi. He is fighting pneumonia, one of the all too common infections caused by chronic malnutrition and overcrowded conditions in Mogadishu's refugee camps. His hands are wrapped in paper to prevent him from pulling out his feeding tube. Banadir Hospital is the biggest public clinic in the capital, but even here the collapse of the health system is visible.

  • Children and a woman stand amongst makeshift tents held together by pieces of cloth (DW/S. Petersmann)

    Mogadishu - city of extremes

    Mogadishu - city of refugees

    Mogadishu is full of makeshift homes. Many nomads and countryside dwellers are determined to stay. They have fled civil war, terror, violence and hunger. The city's population has swollen to nearly 2.5 million. At least 600,000 are officially regarded as 'internally displaced people'.

  • Makeshift tents in an IDP camp (DW/S. Petersmann)

    Mogadishu - city of extremes

    Camp life takes a heavy toll

    The congested and unhygienic living conditions in the camps are a health hazard. Acute respiratory tract infections and diarrhea are common diseases among Mogadishu's internally displaced population. Life in the makeshift camps is a daily struggle for the next meal and the next bucket of water.

  • Two children sit back to back on a rock (DW/S. Petersmann)

    Mogadishu - city of extremes

    Life in waiting

    There is not much to do inside the camps but to sit and wait. Many children don't have access to education. Most makeshift camps lack playgrounds or other recreational spaces.

  • Two men walk;a motorbike-rider and a car drive through a street between ruined buildings (DW/S. Petersmann)

    Mogadishu - city of extremes

    City of ruins

    There is much hardship outside the camps, too. The old part of Mogadishu is particularly pockmarked by nearly three decades of internal conflict. But there are also signs of new beginnings.

  • A group of young men take a 'selfie' in Peace Park (DW/S. Petersmann)

    Mogadishu - city of extremes

    Selfie time

    Early September 2017: These youngsters are having a good time in Mogadishu's Peace Park. All of them are students, all of them express faith in the new government of western-backed President Mohamed. One of them wants to become a civil aviation engineer. He says: "It is much safer here than five years ago." Five years ago al-Shabaab ruled the capital. Today the extremists send suicide bombers.

  • A poster at the entrance to Peace Park tells visitors to leave behind their weapons (DW/S. Petersmann)

    Mogadishu - city of extremes

    No hand grenades

    Right at the entrance to Peace Park, visitors are reminded to leave behind Kalashnikovs, knives, hand grenades and pistols.

  • Crowds in the foreground and boats in the water at Liido beach (DW/S. Petersmann)

    Mogadishu - city of extremes

    The happening place

    Liido beach draws huge crowds especially after Friday prayers. People meet to dance and play soccer. Soccer is hugely popular in Somalia. Young lovers meet to court each other. Mogadishu's Liido beach was deserted under al-Shabaab's brief rule of the capital.

  • A street with two minarets in the background (DW/S. Petersmann)

    Mogadishu - city of extremes

    Reconstruction in full swing

    The international community has started to invest in rebuilding Somalia's shattered state. Reconstruction is most visible in the capital. This new street was built with Turkish help. Turkey has also set up a huge military base in Mogadishu to train Somali soldiers.

  • A woman walks past a fenced villa under construction (DW/S. Petersmann)

    Mogadishu - city of extremes

    Walls and fences

    New villas spring up throughout town. Somalia's returning diaspora invests in Mogadishu's booming property market. So do politicians and other strongmen. Many of the new buildings are surrounded by high blast walls and concertina wire to fend off terrorists, criminals and rivals.

  • A street lined with houses as seen from above (DW/S. Petersmann)

    Mogadishu - city of extremes

    Green Zone

    The airport region has become the expats' hub. Like Baghdad and Kabul, Mogadishu has a green zone. The United Nations and most of the returning diplomatic missions live and work in the vast compound which has developed around Mogadishu's International Airport. It is fenced off and guarded by African Union troops.

  • The painted front of a beauty salon shows pictures of beauty products, dresses, henna adorned hands and feet (DW/S. Petersmann)

    Mogadishu - city of extremes

    City of murals

    Most of Mogadishu's shopfronts sport hand-painted murals which add some much-needed color to a city slowly rising from its ruins.

  • An advert shows two women posing in matching purple robes (DW/S. Petersmann)

    Mogadishu - city of extremes

    Online shopping

    Modern billboards are also conquering the streets, advertising online shopping for Arab fashion or application details for private educational institutions.

  • Women and girls look into the camera (DW/S. Petersmann)

    Mogadishu - city of extremes

    Not for all

    The city's new attractions are out of reach for the many displaced people and the poor. Somalia's progress and stability will depend on the state's ability to win the trust of its people. Right now nearly seven million people, which is about half the country's population, depend on humanitarian aid.

  • Young men sit in the ruins of a building (DW/S. Petersmann)

    Mogadishu - city of extremes

    Youth bulge

    More than half of Somalia's population is under 18. The majority of citizens were born after the overthrow of Mohamed Siad Barre in 1991 — the pivotal event that caused the country to become a failed state. The capital's youth, if not engaged meaningfully, often feel disenfranchised, adding to Somalia's continued vulnerability.

    Author: Sandra Petersmann


