Peace between Ethiopia and Eritrea will promote democracy

As of today (09/07) it's official: the war is over between long-time enemies Eritrea and Ethiopia. A document to the effect was signed by Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in the Eritrean capital of Asmara. "This is perhaps one of the biggest news in recent years that emerged from this part of Africa," Solomon Dersso, senior researcher with the Institute for Security Studies and an adjunct Professor of Human Rights Law with the Centre for Human Rights and School of Law, Addis Ababa University, told DW.

The "Joint Declaration of Peace and Friendship" puts an end to a decades-old conflict which peaked in a war between 1998 and 2000 that claimed 80,000 lives. In 2002 an independent commission told Ethiopia to return territory along the border to Eritrea, but Addis Ababa refused to do so. There followed a state of cold war with occasional skirmishes along the border and the financing of terrorist groups to topple each other's governments. Relations between both countries were cut, separating two populations which historically, culturally and even economically share much more than divides them.

An indescribable feeling

Muneer Romat, an Eritrean lawyer based in London, summed up the prevailing feeling in both countries: "I'm really happy. Not only happy. It is a feeling I can't even describe."

Peace started to become a possibility a couple of weeks ago, when 41-year-old old former intelligence officer Abiy Ahmed took office as prime minister in April. He has introduced sweeping reforms and agreed to hand over to Eritrea the town of Badme and chunks of land along the border.

The border conflict is about to end

This made possible the pact just signed. It capped weeks of an initiative launched by Abiy, which now resulted in agreements on resuming airline and telephone connections, ensuring accessibility to ports and reopening embassies. Geresu Tufa an Ethiopian political activist and analyst based in the Netherlands told DW that the agreement will not only help end the conflict in the region. "It is also help for the economic development. I think it will have a lot of good things," he said.

An unusual politician

While Ethiopian access to Eritrea's ports and free movement across the borders will be an economic boon for both countries, economics alone fail to explain the reasons behind what many see as a historic development. "I think this is better explained in terms of the bold imagination that prime-minister Abiy Ahmed showed in extending an olive branch and also in showing a commitment to his policy pronouncements for making peace with Eritrea," Ethiopian analyst Dersso said.

Muneer Romat, an Eritrean lawyer based in London, agrees that much is owed to the personality of Addis Ababa's head of government: "I was intrigued by his vision, plan and the pace. He's very quick, fast, direct and to the point. I've found him to be transparent, honest, clear and open."

Democratization inevitable

Peace between the neighbors will certainly not benefit the economy alone. Eritrea has long used the conflict as an excuse for its repressive policies. They include an indefinite national service program which the United Nations Organization has likened to slavery. "Now that this tension and threat from Ethiopia is no more, the expectation is that it could have direct impact on the domestic politics of Eritrea," even if it not clear yet whether the consequences will be felt in the short term, Dersso said.

Many young Eritreans tried to reach Europe to escape the repressive regime

According to the analyst, what happened has to be understood in the "broader context of the changes that are happening in Ethiopia" that Abiy has launched a reform agenda that saw prominent dissidents freed from jail and the condemnation of torture as state-sanctioned terrorism. It also includes a partial liberalization of the economy.

A chance to appease the region

Not everyone in Ethiopia seems happy about the prime minister's reform drive. Last month a grenade was thrown at a rally the prime minister addressed in the capital. But Ethiopia's head of government can count on the full support of the international community in his effort to normalize relations with Eritrea. The secretary general of the United Nations Organization Antonio Guterres said that the rapprochement between Ethiopia and Eritrea was "illustrative of a new wind of hope blowing across Africa".

That is because good relations between the neighbors could help stabilize the whole region. "I think because of the problems between the two countries the region has been in disturbance for the last twenty years. I mean, problems in Somalia and in South Sudan are in some ways related to the hostile relations between the two countries," Geresu Tufa said. It follows, according to the analyst, that reconciliation between Addis Ababa and Asmara could also help solve the conflicts in the region

Ethiopia welcomes its enemy in open door strategy Drifting across the desert "It took us four days traveling from Asmara," a 31-year-old Eritrean man says about the trek from the Eritrean capital, 80 kilometres north of the border, after arriving in Ethiopia. "We travelled for 10 hours each night, sleeping in the desert during the day." With him are another three men, three women, six girls and four small boys.

Ethiopia welcomes its enemy in open door strategy No turning back "Living conditions in Eritrea are more dangerous than crossing the border," says a 39-year-old Eritrean soldier - now a deserter after crossing into Ethiopia - who served 20 years in the military. After being collected by Ethiopian soldiers patrolling the border, Eritreans are sent to a registration center to begin the process to claim asylum in Ethiopia.

Ethiopia welcomes its enemy in open door strategy Camp life New arrivals are allocated to one of four refugee camps in Ethiopia’s Tigray region. The Hitsats camp is the newest and largest, sheltering around 11,000 refugees, with 80 percent under 35 years of age. "Even if they are seeking political asylum, there will be an economic side to it as they are young and need to generate income to live their lives," says camp coordinator Haftam Telemickael.

Ethiopia welcomes its enemy in open door strategy Making the most of the situation The camp’s infrastructure is simple but neat. There’s little rubbish lying around, and people make their accommodation feel as homely as possible. "When I drink a cup of coffee among the flowers it feels good," says John, 40, standing in the small garden full of flowers around his Hitsats camp home that he shares with his 10-year-old daughter. His wife is in America.

Ethiopia welcomes its enemy in open door strategy Hard-fought gains "The Eritrean people are good," says Luel Abera, an Ethiopian official who helps coordinate refugee arrivals before they move to a camp. "They fought for independence for 30 years. But from day one, [Eritrean President] Isaias [Afwerki] has ruled the country without caring about his people’s interests." Isaias has ruled Eritrea for more than 25 years.

Ethiopia welcomes its enemy in open door strategy Constant influx "I don’t want to talk about why we crossed," says 18-year-old Haimanot who runs a small shack in Hitsats that recharges mobiles for one Ethiopian birr (0.04 euro) a charge. In February 2017, 3,367 Eritrean refugees arrived in Ethiopia, according to Ethiopia’s refugee agency. Around 165,000 Eritrean refugees and asylum seekers reside in Ethiopia, according to the UN.

Ethiopia welcomes its enemy in open door strategy Sleeping more easily "In Sudan there are more problems, we can sleep peacefully here," says Ariam, 32, who came to Hitsat four years ago with her two children after spending four years in a refugee camp in Sudan. Refugees claim the Eritrean military conducts raids in Sudan to capture Eritreans. Ethiopia’s border with Eritrea is much more heavily guarded against incursions.

Ethiopia welcomes its enemy in open door strategy Generosity or strategy? "Ethiopia's response is to manage the gate, and figure out how it can benefit from these inevitable flows of people," says refugee analyst Jennifer Riggan. More money is also spent hosting refugees nowadays due to international efforts to stop secondary migration to Europe. It may also be a way for Ethiopia to bolster its international reputation after controversy about recent protests.

Ethiopia welcomes its enemy in open door strategy Comradeship trumps hate Military positions from the 1998-2000 war between Ethiopia and Eritrea still stand alongside today’s border. All the while both governments accuse one of plotting against the other. But Ethiopia appears willing to differentiate with ordinary Eritreans. "We are the same people, we share the same blood, even the same grandfathers," says Estifanos Gebremedhin with Ethiopia’s refugee agency.

Ethiopia welcomes its enemy in open door strategy Moving away "My children are in America but there is no point my going—I am an old man now," says 74-year-old Tesfaye in Shimelba, Tigray’s first Eritrean refugee camp which opened in 2004. Thousands more Eritreans live in Ethiopias cities outside the camps. Many others decide to leave Ethiopia and migrate onward, some legally, like Tesfaye’s children, many more illegally, often dying trying.

Ethiopia welcomes its enemy in open door strategy Shared past not forgotten "The Ethiopian soldiers who found us were like brothers to us," says 22-year-old mother-of-two Yordanos. Eritrea was Ethiopia's most northern region before a referendum officially giving it independence in 1993 made Tigray the most northern. Hence many Eritreans who cross the border share the same language, Tigrinya, and the same Orthodox religion and culture as Tigray’s inhabitants. Author: James Jeffrey (im)



Isaac Mugabi, Merga Yonas and Delnissaur Getaneh contributed to this report.