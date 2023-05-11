Solar Sewing Machines Empower Women in Cameroon

A Cameroonian project provides solar powered sewing machines to socially disadvantaged women in rural villages. In addition to the machines, the young women receive training.
https://p.dw.com/p/4RDWQ
Advertisement
Also on Eco Africa:
Damilola Asaleye - Nigeria’s Solar Queen
Known as Nigeria's Solar queen Damilola Asaleye owns a solar tech company, has founded a solar academy and organizes stipends for young women in an effort to create women workforce in the sector.
Ancient irrigation for olive orchards
Tunisian farmers are using an old and reliable method to water their olive trees. When the soil dries out, water supplies buried in clay pots keep the roots well supplied.
The Gicumbi restauration project in Rwanda
A project in Rwanda aims to help farmers adapt to climate change by teaching them how to restore terrain and use different crops. It is already showing results in the rugged hills of the country's Northern Province.
Saving rare seals in Albania
Rising ocean temperatures combined with mass tourism are threatening the rare Mediterranean monk seal. Researchers in Albania try to track the seals and advocate protected marine areas.
Saving toads with road crossings
In South Africa, volunteers are helping the endangered western leopard toad survive a major threat facing the species: roads. Tunnels have been built under roads, while activists are also helping them cross the street.
Broadcasting Hours:
DW English
FRI 12.05.2023 – 19:30 UTC
MON 15.05.2023 – 06:30 UTC
MON 15.05.2023 – 10:30 UTC
TUE 16.05.2023 – 08:30 UTC
WED 17.05.2023 – 03:30 UTC
WED 17.05.2023 – 13:30 UTC
Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4
DW Deutsch+
MON 15.05.2023 – 06:30 UTC
TUE 16.05.2023 – 08:30 UTC
Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3