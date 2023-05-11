  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Ukraine
Turkey elections
Eco Africa, Cameroon, Sewing
Image: DW

Solar Sewing Machines Empower Women in Cameroon

50 minutes ago

A Cameroonian project provides solar powered sewing machines to socially disadvantaged women in rural villages. In addition to the machines, the young women receive training.

https://p.dw.com/p/4RDWQ

 

Also on Eco Africa:

 

Eco Africa
Image: DW

Damilola Asaleye - Nigeria’s Solar Queen

Known as Nigeria's Solar queen Damilola Asaleye owns a solar tech company, has founded a solar academy and organizes stipends for young women in an effort to create women workforce in the sector.

 

 

 

Oliven
Image: Heiko Wolfraum/dpa/picture alliance

Ancient irrigation for olive orchards

Tunisian farmers are using an old and reliable method to water their olive trees. When the soil dries out, water supplies buried in clay pots keep the roots well supplied.

 

 

 

The Gicumbi restauration project in Rwanda

A project in Rwanda aims to help farmers adapt to climate change by teaching them how to restore terrain and use different crops. It is already showing results in the rugged hills of the country's Northern Province.

 

 

Eco Africa, Albania, Selas
Image: AFP

Saving rare seals in Albania

Rising ocean temperatures combined with mass tourism are threatening the rare Mediterranean monk seal. Researchers in Albania try to track the seals and advocate protected marine areas.

 

 

Saving toads with road crossings

In South Africa, volunteers are helping the endangered western leopard toad survive a major threat facing the species: roads. Tunnels have been built under roads, while activists are also helping them cross the street.

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

FRI 12.05.2023 – 19:30 UTC
MON 15.05.2023 – 06:30 UTC
MON 15.05.2023 – 10:30 UTC
TUE 16.05.2023 – 08:30 UTC
WED 17.05.2023 – 03:30 UTC
WED 17.05.2023 – 13:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

 

DW Deutsch+

MON 15.05.2023 – 06:30 UTC
TUE 16.05.2023 – 08:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A Ukrainian soldier looks at a passing APC close to the Russian positions

Ukraine updates: Counteroffensive needs time, Zelenskyy says

Conflicts3 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Migrants seen on the back of a pick-up truck in the Niger

Deportations: Africa's role in EU migration management

Deportations: Africa's role in EU migration management

Migration5 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Taiwan navy ships in a port

Japan: Public reluctant to defend Taiwan should China invade

Japan: Public reluctant to defend Taiwan should China invade

Conflicts4 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A container ship sitting in Hamburg's port

Germany inks deal with China's COSCO on Hamburg port

Germany inks deal with China's COSCO on Hamburg port

Business6 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A visitor watches an AI (Artificial Intelligence) sign on an animated screen

EU lawmakers take first steps towards tougher AI rules

EU lawmakers take first steps towards tougher AI rules

Technology4 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Campaign posters with photos of Turkey's presidential candidates, Kemal Kilicdaroglu (L) and Recep Tayyip Erdogan

What kind of Turkey do young people want?

What kind of Turkey do young people want?

Politics57 minutes ago05:12 min
More from Middle East

North America

USA Mexiko Grenze

US border police prepare for major policy change

US border police prepare for major policy change

MigrationMay 10, 202303:27 min
More from North America

Latin America

Mountainous landscapüe, several people walk alongside a heavily fortified fence.

No man's land on the US-Mexican border

No man's land on the US-Mexican border

Migration10 hours ago8 images
More from Latin America
Go to homepage