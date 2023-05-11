Solar Sewing Machines Empower Women in Cameroon

A Cameroonian project provides solar powered sewing machines to socially disadvantaged women in rural villages. In addition to the machines, the young women receive training.

Also on Eco Africa:

Image: DW

Damilola Asaleye - Nigeria’s Solar Queen

Known as Nigeria's Solar queen Damilola Asaleye owns a solar tech company, has founded a solar academy and organizes stipends for young women in an effort to create women workforce in the sector.

Image: Heiko Wolfraum/dpa/picture alliance

Ancient irrigation for olive orchards

Tunisian farmers are using an old and reliable method to water their olive trees. When the soil dries out, water supplies buried in clay pots keep the roots well supplied.

The Gicumbi restauration project in Rwanda

A project in Rwanda aims to help farmers adapt to climate change by teaching them how to restore terrain and use different crops. It is already showing results in the rugged hills of the country's Northern Province.

Image: AFP

Saving rare seals in Albania

Rising ocean temperatures combined with mass tourism are threatening the rare Mediterranean monk seal. Researchers in Albania try to track the seals and advocate protected marine areas.

Saving toads with road crossings

In South Africa, volunteers are helping the endangered western leopard toad survive a major threat facing the species: roads. Tunnels have been built under roads, while activists are also helping them cross the street.

Broadcasting Hours:

DW English

FRI 12.05.2023 – 19:30 UTC

MON 15.05.2023 – 06:30 UTC

MON 15.05.2023 – 10:30 UTC

TUE 16.05.2023 – 08:30 UTC

WED 17.05.2023 – 03:30 UTC

WED 17.05.2023 – 13:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3

Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8

London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3

San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

MON 15.05.2023 – 06:30 UTC

TUE 16.05.2023 – 08:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3