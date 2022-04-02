 Snowdrops from Georgia | Reporter - On Location | DW | 04.06.2022

Reporter

Snowdrops from Georgia

Khatuna Jakeli loves snowdrops. Not only because they’re pretty, but because they provide her with an income. Every year in April and May, she treks through the Caucasus mountains of Adjara and collects the wildflower bulbs.

Watch video 12:35

The bulbs are then sold to the Netherlands, from where they are shipped to flower stores throughout Europe. The Caucasus delivers 22 million snowdrops to the Netherlands every year, including 15 million wild snowdrops. A lucrative business, from which little remains for Khatuna Jakeli. Yet it is her most important source of income. A report by Juri Rescheto.

