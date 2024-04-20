Smokers' delight: Thousands light up for 420 in Berlin

Bands played as revelers gathered at the Brandenburg Gate for a legal cannabis "Smoke-In" on Saturday. Separately, Deutsche Bahn announced a ban on cannabis consumption at train stations despite legalization.

Berlin police say some 4,000 people gathered at the German capital's landmark Brandenburg Gate on Saturday for a "Smoke-In" celebrating the recent legalization of cannabis in the country.

The day featured concert performances and speeches by activists.

Enjoying their now decriminalized drug of choice, some in the crowd held signs reading, "Not everyone wants to drink," and speakers lauded the move away from prohibition.

Buzz killer, Deutsche Bahn

Although it is now legal to consume weed in Germany, Deutsche Bahn (DB) on Saturday announced that the smoking of hashish and cannabis would be prohibited at train stations across the country.

Earlier this month, it became legal for adults in Germany to carry up to 25 grams of cannabis and cultivate up to three marijuana plants at home.

Despite the fact that DB generally maintains designated cigarette and cigar smoking areas on its platforms, it said, "Based on the legal ban on daytime cannabis consumption in pedestrian zones and in the vicinity of schools and playgrounds, we would like to safeguard all our passengers at our stations, especially children and young people."

The company said it would have the new rules in place within the next month.

April 20, or 4/20 as written in the US [spoken: four-twenty], has become an international day of cannabis celebration and activism. The number stems from anecdotes tied to the origins of US cannabis culture in 1960s and 70s.

Germany partially legalizes cannabis To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

js/lo (dpa, epd)