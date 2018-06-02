 Slovenian Prime Minister Sarec resigns, calls snap election | News | DW | 27.01.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Slovenian Prime Minister Sarec resigns, calls snap election

Marjan Sarec said his minority government did not have the influence to push through important legislation. Sarec also called for a snap election.

Slovenian Prime Minister Marjan Sarec (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Dunham)

Slovenian Prime Minister Marjan Sarec said he would send his resignation to the National Assembly on Monday and called for an early election, because his minority government did not have the influence to push through important legislation.

"There is nothing I can do with this government. Therefore, it is fair to hold an early election," he told a press conference.

Watch video 04:28

Ljubljana by Water

"The most honest thing we can do is to go to the polls, where people can tell us whether they want us to continue or not," he said, following internal conflicts in the five-member coalition. 

Slovenian President Borut Pahor is now set to start talks with parliamentary parties to see if any of them can form a new coalition with a majority.

Read moreSlovenia's flag carrier Adria Airways files for bankruptcy

Sarec, a former comedian, said he had already spoken with the president of his center-left Modern Center (SMC) Party about the possibility of running together in early elections.

Analysts have said that the opposition center-right Slovenian Democratic (SDS) Party, which is the largest in parliament, is likely to try to form a new government. The proposed early election would only take place if the SDS is unsuccessful in forming a new coalition. 

"With this coalition, this situation in parliament, I cannot fulfill the expectations of the people. I would be able to fulfill them after an election," he said.

Shortly before Sarec's statement, Slovenian national news agency STA reported the resignation of Finance Minister Andrej Bertoncelj.

On Friday, Bertoncelj issued a statement protesting new legislation proposed by Sarec's party, under which the budget would cover losses of the national health system. 

Read moreYugoslavia, 1918: Birth of a dead state

Watch video 04:12

Who owns this sea, Slovenia or Croatia?

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

lc/rt (Reuters, dpa, AFP)

DW recommends

Slovenia: Prime Minister Miro Cerar resigns over court ruling on referendum

Just hours after Slovenia's top court annulled a referendum on a government railway project, Prime Minister Miro Cerar said he was stepping down. The court had ruled the referendum campaign was one-sided. (14.03.2018)  

Slovenia to hold early parliamentary election

Slovenian President Borut Pahor has announced an early date for a parliamentary election. The political crisis has deepened in the country since PM Miro Cerar resigned over a court ruling against a key railway project. (14.04.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Ljubljana by Water  

Who owns this sea, Slovenia or Croatia?  

Related content

Slowenien Ljubljana Viktor Orban trifft Janez Jansa

Orban ally Janez Jansa expected to top Slovenia's election 02.06.2018

Ex-PM Janez Jansa appears likely to win the most votes as Slovenians cast their ballots in an early election. But that's no guarantee he'll lead the next government. DW looks at the people vying for power.

Slowenien Parlamentswahl Janez Jansa

Anti-immigration opposition SDS party leads Slovenia election 04.06.2018

Conservative Janez Jansa and his anti-immigration SDS party came out on top in Slovenia's election, winning nearly 25 percent — but not enough to rule alone. Second-placed is comedian-turned-politician Marjan Sarec.

Kosovo | Regierungsschef Ramush Haradinaj tritt zurück

Kosovo PM Haradinaj resigns after court summons on suspicion of war crimes 19.07.2019

Ramush Haradinaj, Kosovo's prime minister and a former guerilla commander, gave up his post after being summoned as a war crimes suspect before a special court. He has already been acquitted twice before in The Hague.

Advertisement