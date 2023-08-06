  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Ukraine
Niger
Pakistan
ClimateSlovenia

Slovenia floods: 'Worst natural disaster' claims four lives

20 minutes ago

Heavy rainfall, flash floods caused widespread damage in Slovenia causing major damage to roads and the energy sector.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Uouz
An aerial view of building and roads submerged under flood water in Slovenia
Thousands of people had to be evacuated as their homes were submerged under water Image: Gregor Ravnjak/AP

At least four people died in Slovenia as torrential rains and floods wreaked havoc across the Alpine country, in a major natural disaster.

Three people were found dead on Friday while the fourth person was reported dead by Slovenian media on Saturday.

Among the deceased victims, two were Dutch climbers who died in the mountains near Kranj on Friday, Slovenia's STA news agency reported, citing police.

A Slovenian woman was also reported among those who dead on Friday due to flooding in the town of Kamnik. Authorities also retrieved a man's body on the outskirts of Ljubljana on Saturday. At least five Dutch citizens have been missing amid extreme weather conditions, the Dutch Foreign Ministry said.

A flooded bridge over the river Sulm in Slovenia
At least three bridges collapsed in Slovenia due to flash floodsImage: Erwin Scheriau/APA/dpa

Thousands of people had to evacuate their homes and many were moved by rescue teams to safer locations through helicopters and boats.

Unprecedented devastation in Slovenia

The extreme weather that powered through on Friday started to ease on Saturday and authorities began assessing the extent of damage.

A broken road above a stream of water
Access to villages was impacted as flood water damaged many roadsImage: Ales Beno/AA/picture alliance

Prime Minister Robert Golob said the floods led to property damage amounting to $550 million (about €500 million). 

"This is the worst natural disaster in Slovenia's (recent) history, it has affected two-thirds of the country," he said on Saturday after attending the National Security Council meeting.

The heavy rainfall caused widespread damage leading to the collapse of at least three bridges and mainly impacted roads and the energy infrastructure in Slovenia.

Large sections of roads were left submerged under water severely impacting transportation and access to villages.

Flash floods were also reported in Austria where some 80 people needed to be evacuated in the southern Carinthia province.

mfa/sms (dpa, AFP, AP)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

People in Japan offering prayers at a memorial service

Japan marks 78th anniversary of Hiroshima atomic bombing

Conflicts2 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Protesters in the capital of Niger, Niamey

Niger coup: Where to now for European diplomacy?

Niger coup: Where to now for European diplomacy?

Conflicts30 minutes ago
More from Africa

Asia

File photo of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan

What are Imran Khan's options?

What are Imran Khan's options?

Politics20 hours ago02:40 min
More from Asia

Germany

A person carries a basketball

World Dwarf Games draw to a close in Germany

World Dwarf Games draw to a close in Germany

Sports11 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A combine harvester in a wheat field

Can Ukrainian grain be shipped to the world via Croatia?

Can Ukrainian grain be shipped to the world via Croatia?

Food Security16 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Protesters gesticulating

Gaza Strip: Heat fuels frustration over living conditions

Gaza Strip: Heat fuels frustration over living conditions

PoliticsAugust 4, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

A combine harvests wheat in a field in the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine

UN Security Council: Food insecurity tops agenda

UN Security Council: Food insecurity tops agenda

Food SecurityAugust 3, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

external

Ecuador: Could oil drilling in the Amazon rainforest end?

Ecuador: Could oil drilling in the Amazon rainforest end?

Business21 hours ago01:50 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage