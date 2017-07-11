Natural disasters cost $280 billion in 2021: German insurance firm

German reinsurance giant Munich Re published a report on Monday that the results of natural disasters costs $280 billion globally in 2021, highlighting a trend expected to continue upward as climate changes takes it toll.

The report noted the proportion of those costs incurred in the United States, which was battered by hurricanes, floods, and tornadoes in 2021. It estimated that some $145 billion in damages was incurred across the country, adding that "both overall and insured losses were significantly higher than in the two previous years". In 2019, the total was $52 billion overall.

In Germany, the cost of devastating floods in July 2021 was estimated to be $40 billion (€33 billion), making it the costliest natural disaster in Germany to date. Rainfall reached a level not seen in the country in a century.

Scientific advisors for the company said that the climate crisis was a major factor: "Some of the extreme weather events are of the kind that are likely to become more frequent or more severe as a result of climate change. Among these are severe storms in the USA, including in the winter half-year, or heavy rain followed by floods in Europe."

Edited by Richard Connor