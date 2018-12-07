Slovakia delays nuclear plant expansion under pressure from Austria

Slovakian officials have announced a delay of their plans to expand Mochovce nuclear power plant and accused Vienna of trying to meddle with Bratislava's "sovereignty" on Monday.

The plant is located some 100 kilometers (62 miles) from Austria's border. For decades, Austria's politicians and activists have been trying to cancel the plans to add two more nuclear reactors to the facility, citing safety concerns. In April this year, environmental watchdog Global 2000 said construction had major flaws. They also cited photos and testimonies which allegedly showed the reactors' protective containment structure was damaged and could fail in case of an earthquake or a serious accident.

Another reason for concern is that the reactors were originally built by Soviet-style designs, and then modified with Western elements. The two new reactors were originally projected to start work in 2012 and 2013, but the project was repeatedly delayed.

'We will not let up'

Speaking to Slovak lawmakers on Monday, the CEO of state energy company Slovenske Elektrarne (SE) Branislav Strycek said the opening would be delayed once again, moving from June this year to at least November and possibly to March 2020. He said Austria's objections are the reason for the latest change.

Austria has been urging the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEO) to send its experts to inspect the site. However, this could only happen if Slovakia invited the inspectors to the Mochovce plant.

Following the announcement on Monday, Austria's Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said it was a "step in the right direction."

"We will not let up until all our safety concerns have been solved," he was quoted by the Krone newspaper as saying.

Does nuclear power have a future? Deadly disaster The worst nuclear disaster of all time, the explosion at Chernobyl nuclear plant in Ukraine released massive amounts of radiation into the atmosphere. Areas close to the plant - in Ukraine, Belarus and Russia - were heavily contaminated. Heightened levels of radiation were also measured across most of Europe. The "exclusion zone" around Chernobyl remains off-limits to human habitation today.

Does nuclear power have a future? It happens again After a magnitude-9 earthquake and consequent tsunami, three nuclear reactors at Fukushima power plant in Japan went into meltdown in March 2011. There were also four hydrogen explosions. The accident released 500 times as much radioactive cesium-137 as the nuclear bomb dropped on Hiroshima in 1945. The clean-up is expected to take decades.

Does nuclear power have a future? Sickening impact After Chernobyl, thousands of people developed cancer. In Japan too, the heavily contaminated region of Fukushima, where 200,000 people lost their homes, saw cases of the disease escalate. The number of children with thyroid cancer there is 20 times higher than other regions.

Does nuclear power have a future? Rallying against nuclear power Chernobyl fueled public opposition to nuclear power, particularly in Europe. The same happened after Fukushima. Before the Japanese disaster, the country relied on nuclear for 30 percent of its power. That has fallen to 1 percent. The government wants to continue producing nuclear power and plans to reinstall some reactors. But affected regions have successfully pushed back those plans.

Does nuclear power have a future? Nuclear industry in crisis Today, the nuclear power sector is deep in economic crisis. In Japan, the United States and France, nuclear power plants run at a loss, and construction projects for new reactors have been postponed.

Does nuclear power have a future? New-build set-backs France had high hopes for its newest nuclear reactors - called pressurized water reactors (PWRs). This technology was supposed to be safe, and the Flamanville power plant was due to be switched on in 2012. Due to security issues, that's been pushed back to 2018 at the earliest. The project will cost more than 10 billion euros - three times the original budget.

Does nuclear power have a future? Great Britain plans new reactors For years, the UK has been planning to build two new PWR reactors at Hinkley Point. Costs are estimated at 33 billion euros and groundbreaking is slated for 2019. But doubts are growing over its economic viability. The electricity it produces will be much pricier than solar or wind power, and will need subsidies to compete in the market.

Does nuclear power have a future? Aging reactors up for grabs Nuclear power plants used to be lucrative. But now, many are old and frail. Repair costs often mean they cannot turn a profit. Swiss energy corporation Alpiq recently tried to give away two of its old plants, 33 and 38 years old, to French energy company EDF - which declined the offer.

Does nuclear power have a future? Disasters abroad prompt German phase-out Three decades ago, the Chernobyl disaster galvanized Germany's anti-nuclear movement, which is often cited as the roots of the country's energy transition. In 2002, Germany passed a law that would have seen the last reactor shut down in 2022. The plan was later scrapped by Angela Merkel's government. But after Fukushima, Merkel quickly reversed her decision and the phase-out was back on track.

Does nuclear power have a future? Switching them off So far, nine of Germany's reactors have gone offline, with eight more to follow by 2022. To finance the costs of nuclear waste disposal, plant operators must pay 23.6 billion euros into a federal fund. The operators themselves are responsible for the similarly costly process of dismantling the plants, which will take decades to complete.

Does nuclear power have a future? Growing fear of accidents Across the EU and Switzerland 132 nuclear reactors are still online. They were designed to operate for 30 to 35 years - their average age is now 32 years. Malfunctions and security issues are frequently detected and protestors are increasingly calling for plants to be shut down.

Does nuclear power have a future? China pushes on with nuclear No new nuclear power plants have been built in the EU, Japan or Russia since the Fukushima disaster in 2011. China remains committed to nuclear, partly to replace coal-based power. But the country is also upping investment in wind and solar. Author: Gero Rueter (sst,jf)



Austria's 'holy war' on nuclear plants

However, Kurz faced sharp criticism from his Slovak counterpart, Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini, over the issue. Pellegrini slammed Austria for "declaring a holy war" against all nuclear power plants in the region.

The Slovakian leader also emphasized that his country has had decades of experience with nuclear power and that only Bratislava would decide on expanding its capacities.

Chancellor Kurz "is stepping over his competencies and attempting to meddle with sovereignty and decision making of the Slovak Republic," Pellegrini said, according to Austria's public broadcaster ORF.

The two politicians are expected to discuss the issue at a Thursday EU summit in Romania's Sibiu.

