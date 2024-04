Stefan Möhl | Rentia Bartlett

04/03/2024 April 3, 2024

Skin bleaching, lightening or spot removal – the promise of a so-called 'fairer' skin has caught the fancy of many people in Africa. Pushed by an eight billion US Dollar plus industry the bleaching narrative is not only associated with colorism, but also harmful substances like hydroquinone and mercury are also detrimental to peoples' health. In South Africa, DW took a closer look at its effects.