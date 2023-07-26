  1. Skip to content
Singer Sinead O'Connor dies aged 56

Richard Connor
51 minutes ago

Irish-born singer Sinead O'Connor has died at the age of 56. The musician was best known for her hit single "Nothing Compares 2 U."

Sinead O'Connor ist zum Islam konvertiert
O'Connor, who often courted controversy, is survived by three of her childrenImage: picture-alliance/dpa/B. Mohai

Acclaimed artist Sinead O'Connor has passed away at the age of 56.

In a statement cited by Irish broadcaster RTE, the singer's family said: "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinead. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time."

O'Connor was propelled to worldwide fame by the Prince cover "Nothing Compares 2 U," which won the 1990 Billboard Music Awards for Best Single in the World. The string-accompanied ballad topped the music charts from Europe to Australia.

She had already received critical acclaim for her first album, "The Lion and the Cobra," featuring her debut hit "Mandinka." The singer released 10 studio albums in all.

Vociferous in social and political views

The artist kept her head shaved in what she said was a response to music company bosses pressurizing her to be conventionally glamorous.

Outspoken in her social and political views and regularly stirring up controversy, O'Connor was a lifelong non-conformist. 

She described herself as a child "kleptomaniac" being arrested several times and was eventually sent to a church-run training facility where a sympathetic nun encouraged her to pursue music.

"I suppose I've got to say that music saved me," she said in 2013. "It was either jail or music. I got lucky."

O'Connor was a critic of the Catholic Church long before allegations of sexual abuse were widely reported and made headlines by tearing up a photo of Pope John Paul II in October 1992 while appearing on live television.

When Pope Benedict XVI apologized to Ireland in 2010 to atone for decades of abuse, O'Connor condemned the apology saying it did not go far enough. She announced in 2018 that she had converted to Islam.

The singer, who married four times, had a troubled personal life. She was open about mental health issues on social media, saying she had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder. Her son, Shane, died last year aged 17 by suicide.

O'Connor is survived by three of her children. 

