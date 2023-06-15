Silent Protest - Dancing for Iran

6 minutes ago 6 minutes ago

She wouldn’t be allowed to do her job in Iran, her parents' homeland: Vivian Assal Koohnavard is a professional dancer. At the Staatsballett Berlin, the ballerina feels privileged, so she wants to support the dance community in Iran. But for her that's not easy, as dancers there risk their lives every day under the current regime. Her dream? To teach dance to children in Tehran some day.