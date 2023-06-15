  1. Skip to content
Silent Protest - Dancing for Iran

6 minutes ago

She wouldn’t be allowed to do her job in Iran, her parents' homeland: Vivian Assal Koohnavard is a professional dancer. At the Staatsballett Berlin, the ballerina feels privileged, so she wants to support the dance community in Iran. But for her that's not easy, as dancers there risk their lives every day under the current regime. Her dream? To teach dance to children in Tehran some day.

https://p.dw.com/p/4ShbR
About the show

DW Sports Life Sendungslogo Composite

Sports Life — Overcoming Challenges with Sports

Sports Life presents sports stories, interviews with stars and reports from around the world. The magazine covers one topic a week and shows you how sport changes people's lives. Everything we know about life can be found in sports.

A man walks past banners depicting Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, near damaged buildings

Economic diplomacy: Who wants to invest in Syria now?

Politics51 minutes ago
