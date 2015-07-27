German dancer and choreographer Pina Bausch influenced the field of modern dance like hardly any other, developing the Tanztheater technique of blending dance with dramatic elements.

Pina Bausch (1940-2009) was a German dancer, choreographer, teacher, and ballet director. After studying classical ballet in New York, Bausch worked as a professional dancer and choreographer. In the early 1970s, she founded the "Tanztheater Wuppertal Pina Bausch" in central-western Germany, an internationally successful company that is still active today. Mixing dramatic elements with modern dance, Bausch's works were extremely expressive and often focused on human relationships. She also had an impact on popular culture, inspiring, for example, musician David Bowie in his 1987 "Glass Spider Tour." Bausch died of lung cancer in 2009, the same year filmmaker Wim Wenders began creating a documentary of her life, which premiered two years later.